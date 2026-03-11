Best Value Contracts From NFL Free Agency So Far: Tua Tagovailoa, Cade Mays & More

Essentials Inside The Story
Money flowed freely during the NFL’s legal tampering period, but the biggest wins weren’t always found in the biggest contracts. While some teams paid record sums for potential, others secured proven Pro Bowl talent for less than the price of a high-end backup. Uncovering these deals reveals the true winners of free agency.
7. CB Tariq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles
Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles worth up to $15 million.
Woolen’s market is a bit surprising, and his one-year deal comes as a shocker. The fifth-year cornerback has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career, but has shown flashes of the ability to be a starting boundary corner.
Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor, part of the same draft class as Woolen, signed a three-year, $60 million deal. Taylor and Woolen have plenty of similarities, so it’s a shocker that Taylor was able to find a $20 million annual deal for three seasons while Woolen is stuck on a prove-it deal.
If Woolen pans out for the Eagles, $15 million for a season is a steal. But the length of his deal takes away the value, as Philadelphia will have to give him a big payday next season if he does look like the answer at cornerback.
- Contract: 1-year, $15 million
6. LB Leo Chenal, Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders agreed to a deal with Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, signing him to a three-year, $24.74 million deal.
Linebackers have been getting paid this offseason, highlighted by Devin Lloyd, who agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal. Chenal has been one of the top inside linebackers in the league and earned a 75.1 grade from PFF in 2025.
The Commanders snagging Chenal for just $8.25 million per year is great value. He is still young, at 25 years old, but he can command a defense like a veteran. He has big shoes to fill, replacing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, but he found a new home on a team-friendly deal.
- Contract: 3-year, $24.75
5. RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Former Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has been solid throughout his four-year career. Allgeier was a 1,000-yard rusher as a rookie and has remained solid while splitting snaps with Bijan Robinson.
When Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne’s contracts were announced, it appeared the running back market was shifting, and that Allgeier would sign for more than expected. But that wasn’t the case. The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a deal with the fifth-year running back, paying him $6 million per season over two years.
Allgeier joins a crowded running back room in Arizona. Still, with injuries a concern as James Conner and Trey Benson recover from significant injuries, a chance to get starting snaps at $6 million per season makes Allgeier’s deal one of the best values from Day 1 of free agency.
- Contract: 2-year, $12.25 million
4. G David Edwards, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints desperately needed to address the offensive line and were linked to former Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards throughout the offseason.
The Saints landed their target and did so on a team-friendly deal. Edwards was projected to get anywhere from $17 million to $20 million per season, but New Orleans got him on the books for around $15 million per season.
During his time in Buffalo, Edwards cemented himself as one of the league’s better guards and has remained healthy while doing so. With the Saints trying to protect Tyler Shough, getting the veteran guard on a value deal is big for the rebuilding Saints.
- Contract: 4-year, $61 million
3. LB Tremaine Edmunds, New York Giants
Tremaine Edmunds has eight years of NFL experience at just 27 years old. Entering his ninth season, he’ll be getting a change of scenery.
Edmunds signed a three-year deal with the New York Giants that would pay him $12 million per season. The veteran middle linebacker’s annual salary is 11th in the NFL for all middle linebackers.
Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowler and still plays at a high level. He finds a nice fit on the Giants, who recently released Bobby Okereke. And at $12 million a year, his contract is one of the best budget deals for a player of his skill level and experience.
- Contract: 3-year, $36 million
2. C Cade Mays, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions‘ offensive line will look a lot different in 2026. Dan Skipper and Taylor Decker won’t return for next season, making the offensive line an even more glaring need.
It didn’t take the Lions long to find an answer on the offensive line, however. They signed former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays. The fifth-year center signed a three-year deal worth $25 million.
Mays will be making around $8.3 million, an absolute steal after Tyler Linderbaum‘s market-resetting deal. The new Las Vegas Raiders center is set to get $27 million annually, making Mays’ contract great value for the Lions.
- Contract: 3-year, $25 million
1. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
This is easily the best value deal of free agency, even if Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t pan out for the Falcons.
Because the Miami Dolphins are still on the hook for Tagovailoa’s guaranteed salary, the Falcons were able to sign him to a contract for the league minimum, with Miami covering the vast majority of his 2026 pay.
It’s extremely rare to sign a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL to a league minimum contract. Even if he doesn’t start, this is still a great value for a backup quarterback.
In comparison, Gardner Minshew II signed a deal worth $6 million with the Cardinals, and Marcus Mariota signed a $7 million deal. Neither quarterback is expected to start. On the other hand, Miami brought in Malik Willis for $22.5 million a season.
The Falcons getting Tagovailoa for $1.5 million for 2026 is the best value deal of free agency.
- Contract: 1-year, $1.3 million