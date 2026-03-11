Best Value Contracts From NFL Free Agency So Far: Tua Tagovailoa, Cade Mays & More

Essentials Inside The Story Tua Tagovailoa signed for the league minimum with an NFC West team

Money flowed freely during the NFL’s legal tampering period, but the biggest wins weren’t always found in the biggest contracts. While some teams paid record sums for potential, others secured proven Pro Bowl talent for less than the price of a high-end backup. Uncovering these deals reveals the true winners of free agency.

7. CB Tariq Woolen, Philadelphia Eagles

Imago October 16, 2022: Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen 27 celebrates a fumble recovery during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game in Seattle, WA. /CSM Seattle United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20221016_zaf_c04_439 Copyright: xSeanxBrownx

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles worth up to $15 million.

Woolen’s market is a bit surprising, and his one-year deal comes as a shocker. The fifth-year cornerback has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career, but has shown flashes of the ability to be a starting boundary corner.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor, part of the same draft class as Woolen, signed a three-year, $60 million deal. Taylor and Woolen have plenty of similarities, so it’s a shocker that Taylor was able to find a $20 million annual deal for three seasons while Woolen is stuck on a prove-it deal.

If Woolen pans out for the Eagles, $15 million for a season is a steal. But the length of his deal takes away the value, as Philadelphia will have to give him a big payday next season if he does look like the answer at cornerback.

Contract: 1-year, $15 million

6. LB Leo Chenal, Washington Commanders

Imago January 18, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal 54 is introduced before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Divisional game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250118_zma_c04_723 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

The Washington Commanders agreed to a deal with Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal, signing him to a three-year, $24.74 million deal.

Linebackers have been getting paid this offseason, highlighted by Devin Lloyd, who agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal. Chenal has been one of the top inside linebackers in the league and earned a 75.1 grade from PFF in 2025.

The Commanders snagging Chenal for just $8.25 million per year is great value. He is still young, at 25 years old, but he can command a defense like a veteran. He has big shoes to fill, replacing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, but he found a new home on a team-friendly deal.

Contract: 3-year, $24.75

5. RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Imago September 28, 2025, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier 25 celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20250928_fap_w109_018 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has been solid throughout his four-year career. Allgeier was a 1,000-yard rusher as a rookie and has remained solid while splitting snaps with Bijan Robinson.

When Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne’s contracts were announced, it appeared the running back market was shifting, and that Allgeier would sign for more than expected. But that wasn’t the case. The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a deal with the fifth-year running back, paying him $6 million per season over two years.

Allgeier joins a crowded running back room in Arizona. Still, with injuries a concern as James Conner and Trey Benson recover from significant injuries, a chance to get starting snaps at $6 million per season makes Allgeier’s deal one of the best values from Day 1 of free agency.

Contract: 2-year, $12.25 million

4. G David Edwards, New Orleans Saints

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 21: Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards 76 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on December 21, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bills at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221194

The New Orleans Saints desperately needed to address the offensive line and were linked to former Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards throughout the offseason.

The Saints landed their target and did so on a team-friendly deal. Edwards was projected to get anywhere from $17 million to $20 million per season, but New Orleans got him on the books for around $15 million per season.

During his time in Buffalo, Edwards cemented himself as one of the league’s better guards and has remained healthy while doing so. With the Saints trying to protect Tyler Shough, getting the veteran guard on a value deal is big for the rebuilding Saints.

Contract: 4-year, $61 million

3. LB Tremaine Edmunds, New York Giants

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears Oct 19, 2025 Chicago, Illinois, USA Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds 49 reacts after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler not pictured during the second half at Soldier Field. Chicago Soldier Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxBanksx 20251019_rwe_bb6_0147

Tremaine Edmunds has eight years of NFL experience at just 27 years old. Entering his ninth season, he’ll be getting a change of scenery.

Edmunds signed a three-year deal with the New York Giants that would pay him $12 million per season. The veteran middle linebacker’s annual salary is 11th in the NFL for all middle linebackers.

Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowler and still plays at a high level. He finds a nice fit on the Giants, who recently released Bobby Okereke. And at $12 million a year, his contract is one of the best budget deals for a player of his skill level and experience.

Contract: 3-year, $36 million

2. C Cade Mays, Detroit Lions

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – DECEMBER 21: Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays 64 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers on December 21, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 21 Buccaneers at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221153

The Detroit Lions‘ offensive line will look a lot different in 2026. Dan Skipper and Taylor Decker won’t return for next season, making the offensive line an even more glaring need.

It didn’t take the Lions long to find an answer on the offensive line, however. They signed former Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays. The fifth-year center signed a three-year deal worth $25 million.

Mays will be making around $8.3 million, an absolute steal after Tyler Linderbaum‘s market-resetting deal. The new Las Vegas Raiders center is set to get $27 million annually, making Mays’ contract great value for the Lions.

Contract: 3-year, $25 million

1. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

USA Today via Reuters Dec 3, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stands on the field during warm up prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This is easily the best value deal of free agency, even if Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t pan out for the Falcons.

Because the Miami Dolphins are still on the hook for Tagovailoa’s guaranteed salary, the Falcons were able to sign him to a contract for the league minimum, with Miami covering the vast majority of his 2026 pay.

It’s extremely rare to sign a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL to a league minimum contract. Even if he doesn’t start, this is still a great value for a backup quarterback.

In comparison, Gardner Minshew II signed a deal worth $6 million with the Cardinals, and Marcus Mariota signed a $7 million deal. Neither quarterback is expected to start. On the other hand, Miami brought in Malik Willis for $22.5 million a season.

The Falcons getting Tagovailoa for $1.5 million for 2026 is the best value deal of free agency.