It took about a day. After an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out explored Life Surge, which allegedly preyed on Christians attending events featuring speakers like Tim Tebow, Tebow suspended his dealings with the group. The investigation was aimed at an organization, but it reached one of football’s most beloved figures. Now, a month later, former NBA star Matt Barnes has indirectly warned NFL insider Adam Schefter about Torre.

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It all started with a tweet by former NFL player Breiden Fehoko posting about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being put on IR. But just hours before the team officially announced that, Schefter reported Hurts won’t be put on IR. Fehoko questioned how the league was not investigating Schefter being an investor in “two sports betting apps” and also breaking news around the league.

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To which former NFL WR Dez Bryant replied: “Bruh…is this really true?” The comment section of the post discussed how they viewed this as a conflict of interest, something Barnes also pondered, while warning the NFL insider to beware of Torre.

“Something I found kind of interesting, Dez Bryant, I think, either tweeted it or put it on Threads about Adam Schefter having investments in fantasy gambling sites. And that kind of tripped me out because he’s known for being the insider for the NFL, meaning you’re getting important information about everything under the sun about football,” Barnes said on All The Smoke podcast. “But you’re also vested in gambling companies…Is something off? Am I tripping?

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“Like, I saw it. I threw it in our group chat…I thought it was just super interesting for the insider to be vested in gambling…Hey, Pablo Torre. Y’all better watch out. Pablo is sniffing out what the f**k is going on.”

According to Front Office Sports, Schefter is an early-stage investor in Underdog Fantasy (also known as Underdog) after taking a passive, small equity stake during a 2021 funding round. The platform started in daily fantasy sports and expanded into sports prediction markets.

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“Underdog confirms Schefter was an early-stage investor,” an Underdog spokesperson told FOS in July.

Around 2021, Schefter also became a co-investor in Boom Entertainment, which develops digital casino software, sports gambling apps, and prediction games for major networks.

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However, as the top NFL news-breaker, Schefter routinely gets insider knowledge about player trades, major draft picks, and late-breaking injury updates. This type of information instantly shifts the odds on sports betting apps and prediction markets.

As such, there are no laws being broken, and he has not faced any criminal or legal investigations regarding his investments in sports betting or prediction platforms.

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However, Matt Barnes fears Pablo Torre might be getting into Adam Schefter’s case due to these associations with sports betting companies.

Torre is a prominent American sports journalist and investigative reporter who played a crucial role in unraveling the alleged scam around Life Surge. He and Kiera Butler of Mother Jones released a joint report uncovering an alleged predatory financial scam operating under the guise of a Christian roadshow organized by Life Surge on September 24, 2026.

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Amid the findings, Torre argued that Life Surge’s business model cannot function without high-profile Christian celebrities.

Tim Tebow being a former NFL star, was the public face and primary headliner of the organization, having appeared at a staggering 44 Life Surge stadium events over several years. And Torre’s findings around Life Surge also brought scrutiny around Tebow.

While Tebow’s work with Life Surge brought intense scrutiny, Schefter’s investments in sports betting platforms put him in a different spotlight entirely. Whether Barnes’ warning holds weight remains to be seen, but the overlap between rapid sports reporting and prediction markets is facing heavier scrutiny.