It was the biggest game of Thanksgiving Day, with the 9-1 Buffalo Bills facing the 8-2 Kansas City Chiefs. While the Bills took the 13-10 win, one of the officials’ calls infuriated Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

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“If that wasn’t a catch, NOTHING is,” Owens wrote on X, referring to the highly controversial reversal of Rashee Rice’s catch. “And I’m actually barracking for my Buffalo Bills!!! But these calls by refs are beyond ridiculous. This is why people are talking about games being rigged. @BuffaloBills @Chiefs.”

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Both teams went toe-to-toe with each other, the score being tied at 10 in the fourth quarter. With less than two minutes remaining in the game, the Chiefs had a chance to break the tie. On a third-and-10 from Kansas City’s 9, quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Rashee Rice for an 11-yard pass.

However, on review, it was ruled an incompletion and the play was reversed.

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Rice had jumped high in the air to catch the ball. He also came down with his hands still on the ball. It is possible that the league thought the ball must have slid out of his possession. The referee said that the tip of the ball hit the ground.

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Had this been ruled a completion, it would have kept the chains moving for the Chiefs to perhaps get into field goal range and score.

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Even NBC announcers Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth didn’t fully take in the decision initially, pointing out that the ball “barely moved.”

Head coach Andy Reid did not agree with the call. He confirmed it came from the league’s headquarters in New York.

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“This came from New York,” Reid said, per Arrowhead Pride. “[the guys working the game] called it a completion. I’m not quite sure what they saw, I saw he had control of the ball, and his elbow hit then the ball hit, but he had control. Normally, in those kind of situations, it has to be clear obvious.

“To me, that was not clear and obvious.”

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Upon reversal of the play, Mahomes threw an incompletion aimed for Rice, and followed it up with one more. The Chiefs punted, and couldn’t move the chains in their next possession either. The Bills then caught a break with Tyler Bass drilling a 57-yard field goal in the final second of the game.

Rice finished the night with only two catches for 19 yards. He was targeted five times. Yet again, tight end Travis Kelce led the pass catchers, posting 71 yards on four catches.

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While the Bills improve their record to 10-1, being one of the favorites for the Super Bowl contention, the Chiefs have fallen a little behind with their third loss of the season. They will next face off against the Los Angeles Rams.