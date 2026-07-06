“Big Big Trouble Now”: Pat McAfee Issues Strong Warning to Belgium After FIFA’s U-Turn on Folarin Balogun’s Suspension

Folarin Balogun played a big part in American soccer nestling its way into Pat McAfee’s heart. When he watched the striker getting the red card last Wednesday, he said, “Don’t make me hate soccer.” However, now that the decision has been overturned, McAfee couldn’t help but tease what is about to come.

“Shout out to FIFA for doing that,” McAfee proclaimed through an Instagram video, before mocking the sporting body. “Yeah, our ref was a bit ridiculous. Yeah, we made you play 10 against 11 and took away your best scorer. Yeah, that’s on us. We should spin the record back.

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“He’s back… in Belgique. [Belgium] is in big, big trouble now. … We might really win this f—ing thing.”

After Balogun scored the opening goal in the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match, he and Tarik Muharemovic collided. Although the Brazilian referee initially allowed the play to continue without even awarding a free-kick, a VAR review showed that Balogun’s foot landed awkwardly on Muharemovic’s ankle. And that brought him the red card for foul play. The decision suspended Team USA’s best scorer from the Round of 16 match against Belgium.

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But the FIFA Disciplinary Committee invoked Article 27 of its disciplinary code and revoked the suspension on Balogun. He’s allowed to play in the Belgium match, but he will be on probation for a year.

“We accept the decision of the disciplinary committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow,” the US Soccer body stated. “Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

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“HOLY S–T,” McAfee said on X when the news broke. “LET’S GOOOOO FLO. #Justice.”

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The decision is a monumental boost for the USMNT. Balogun has been the absolute centerpiece of the American attack, netting three goals in three starts during this World Cup. Balogun shot at the goal four times in the Bosnia and Herzegovina match and found the back of the net every time. Having their premier striker back to spearhead the offense against a formidable opponent created a ripple in the NFL community as well.

The initial support came from the soccer world, of course. But soon, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and J.J. Watt celebrated the news of Balogun’s return. Meanwhile, personalities like Colin Cowherd and C.C. Sabathia took to X and voiced their support for the striker and the USMNT, claiming that FIFA finally got things right.

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As Team USA prepares for its clash with Belgium, the emotional rollercoaster of the past few days has galvanized the squad and the fanbase. With Balogun back in the starting lineup, things might turn as McAfee predicted.