Big $11.5M Carrot Waits For Mike Tomlin as Steelers Host Jaguars Reject After Failed Jonnu Smith Trade

George Pickens’ move to the Dallas Cowboys for growth left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a roster spot to fill. For a while, it looked like Mike Tomlin would wait to sign a veteran QB and then decide on a WR. But with September inching close, and the training camps just around the corner, there’s still no QB in sight. So, it seems like the front office has finally decided to flip the script on this narrative and fill that WR gap. And the solution to their problems might just be coming with a sweet deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars have a very talented WR depth chart. Last year’s rookie, Brian Thomas, has already clocked massive numbers with his performance. Carrying a cool 87 passes across 1,280+ yards and scoring 10 TDs, his future with the team seems set. Add to that the explosive dual-threat addition that came with Travis Hunter’s first-round pick this year. And suddenly, things started looking bleak for Gabe Davis until the Jaguars finally parted ways with him. So, where does that leave Davis? As a free agent looking for a new place to call home. And he might find it soon, with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As per Spotrac, “Gabe Davis is earning $11.5M from the #Jaguars this season per his release. He’s likely a $1.17M minimum salary player for another NFL team in 2025.” The Jaguars decided to part ways with Gabe Davis, and this comes after signing a $39 million contract with him last year. Translation? As Davis walks into free agency, the Jaguars will be paying him a salary of $11.5 million. And you can see why that would be a tempting offer for Mike Tomlin. He gets a five-year veteran WR to fill his roster, and won’t have to pay a lot to sign him. Talk about a bargain. And Gabe Davis is all set to meet the Steelers this week. Depending on how that goes, a deal just may be in the works for Davis.

As Adam Schefter also reported, “Former Bills and Jaguars WR Gabe Davis is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to visit with the Steelers on Thursday. Pittsburgh has been seeking additional receiving help and has inquired about, but is not expected to trade for, Miami TE Jonnu Smith.” If Gabe Davis joins the Steelers, he could potentially take up the WR2 position, competing against Robert Woods. Whether Davis can fill the shoes of Pickens will remain to be seen. But Davis had shown flashes of brilliance through his time with the Bills. His last season with the Jaguars was cut short by a knee injury, so he will be looking to rack up good numbers again if given the chance. If he signs up with the Steelers, that would be one less thing for Mike Tomlin to worry about.

This interest in Gabe Davis comes in the wake of Mike Tomlin’s reported interest in Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith. But that trade prospect seems to have failed for the Steelers. Jonnu Smith has already clarified his stance on the matter. And as per recent reports, that stance doesn’t seem to be changing.

Jonnu Smith staying put in Miami?

Jonnu Smith has expressed his wish pretty clearly. He wants to stay with the Miami Dolphins. And he even gave a record-breaking performance last year to solidify his place with the team. Even his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had recently stated, “Jonnu would definitely like to stay in Miami… That’s his first choice. This is where he lives in the offseason. – He broke the team record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns for a tight end and was the team’s single Pro Bowl player. He’s an incredibly valuable part of this team.” So, it looks like Jonnu Smith isn’t going anywhere.

As per recent reports, the Dolphins might also be in the works to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey to free up cap. This cap could then be used to reward Jonnu Smith with a new contract like he wants. As Ian Rapport recently put it, “going back to the Ramsey thing, if they are able to trade Jalen Ramsey, that’s $21 million. Some of the $21 million will come off the books depending on how much they pay. So trading Ramsey might help Jonnu Smith get the contract he wants as well.” So, things are looking good for TE Smith’s future with the Dolphins. And since the Steelers won’t be getting him with this latest update, they’ve decided to lock up the WR position instead.

Jonnu Smith’s future with the Dolphins almost seems secured. As for the Steelers, Thursday’s the day when Gabe Davis visits them. And hopefully, the Steelers will have a new WR to add to their depth chart before this week is out. If that comes to pass, the team will have plenty of time before September to practise and get in the groove. Will Davis be the missing piece for Mike Tomlin’s offense? What do you think?