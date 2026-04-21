“Big Price Tag”: Brock Purdy Reveals Only Condition To Give Up No.13 49ers Jersey to Mike Evans

Brock Purdy has donned the No.13 jersey for the San Francisco 49ers since he was a rookie for them. The number is pretty personal to Purdy, and the thought of giving it up has never really crossed his mind. However, when the 49ers signed wide receiver Mike Evans, who also wears the same number, there were doubts whether he would finally decide to change his jersey number, but the QB has finally addressed the situation.

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“We didn’t get to that point, he hasn’t asked me yet,” said Purdy at a recent press conference. “13 for me is my number, so he’d have to put a pretty big price tag on it.”

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The San Francisco 49ers quarterback wears No. 13 to honor his dad Shawn Purdy’s favorite quarterback, Dan Marino.

“My dad grew up a Miami Dolphins fan, and he loved Dan Marino,” Purdy said. “So when I was growing up, my dad always tried to teach me to throw with a quick motion like Dan Marino. “I was like, ‘What number was he? And he said 13. So I’ve always been 13.”

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Purdy was born on December 27, 1999, just 19 days before Marino’s final NFL pass on January 15, 2000. In 2023, he got to meet his idol during a FaceTime call arranged by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

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“It’s an honor, man,” Purdy said. “My dad loved you growing up. I wear 13 and everything because of you, man, so I appreciate it.”

Evans, on the other hand, has built his brand around No. 13 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at Texas A&M, but in San Francisco, the number already belongs to Purdy.

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Evans chose to move forward with a different number in San Francisco, confirming during his conversations with Fred Warner.

“I’m going to be No. 5,” Evans said on the “Real Ones: The League” show. “That’s my high school football number, my Little League number, and my middle school number.”

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With that settled, the focus now shifts to what really matters on the field. Purdy is ready to work with his new weapon, and the addition of Evans gives the 49ers offense another layer.

Brock Purdy is ready to play with Mike Evans

The San Francisco 49ers made a big move in free agency by adding Mike Evans on a three-year, $42.4 million deal, and Brock Purdy is all in on it.

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Purdy was in Nashville, Tennessee, working out with George Kittle when he found out about the signing.

“I was working out at George’s place and got the news that we just signed Mike Evans, and I was like, ‘You got to be kidding me,’” Purdy said on Monday. “Up in George’s weight room, he’s got a Mike Evans jersey, so I was like, ‘Alright, sick. I get to throw to this guy.’”

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Standing at 6-foot-5, Evans offers both production and size. That makes for quite a good target for Purdy, particularly on the outside.

“He’s obviously a big frame, which is always nice for a quarterback, especially outside at receiver,” Purdy said. “Big ol’ receiver, and obviously what he’s done in his career, 1,000 yards per season thing. Just the quarterbacks he’s played with in Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield, for me to be able to throw to him, it’s an honor.”

Evans was selected seventh overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014 and helped win Super Bowl LV under Tom Brady. He arrives in San Francisco with 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons and six Pro Bowls.

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That kind of track record shows why Purdy is excited. The San Francisco posted an impressive 12-5 record but were unable to advance past the playoff round, losing against the Seattle Seahawks.

Now that Evans has joined the squad, Purdy has another dependable target to help San Francisco get back into the Super Bowl and potentially win it this time.