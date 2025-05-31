Big Roadblocks Between Jaxson Dart & QB1 Spot as Russell Wilson Impresses at OTAs

After a disappointing 2024 season, the NY Giants were determined to make a strong comeback. That’s precisely why head coach Brian Daboll went above and beyond to sign Russell Wilson. But he didn’t stop there—he also added veteran quarterback Jameis Winston to the roster. However, he saved the biggest move for last. That’s how desperate they were: they traded a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick just to acquire another first-round selection—solely to draft a quarterback.

With the 25th overall pick, they selected Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart. On paper, the team looks explosive. But in reality, there are still roadblocks ahead. The last weekend of May saw the entire NFC East franchise practising in the OTAs at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. He led the FBS with 1,517 passing yards and 17 touchdowns on deep passes (20+ air yards) in 2024. But the Giants are confused now. When will they start the rookie?

The biggest roadblock is their poor O-line. Last year, they failed to protect their starter Daniel Jones as the rivals sacked him 29 times in just 10 games. He also ranked 7th in the pressure (24.5%). According to the NFL insider, the initial plan for Jaxson Dart was to sit on the bench and learn without any pressure. But the Giants are facing a tough choice here.

The Giants face a brutal strength of schedule this year, adding yet another challenge. In the first eight weeks, they’ll play six games against teams that made the playoffs last season. Two of those matchups are against their divisional rivals, the Eagles, in Weeks 6 and 8.

Will Brian Daboll be willing to take the risk? Another concern is their late bye week, which doesn’t come until after Week 13—a long stretch that could wear down the team.

Russell Wilson shines at OTAs

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan attempted to get some inside scoops from head coach Brian Daboll regarding his mindset on the quarterback situation. Daboll commented, “They’ll all get reps. We have a detailed plan for how we’re going to handle the quarterbacks.” However, as practice progressed, it became clear that the best of the group was getting the majority of the reps. Yes, we’re talking about Russell Wilson.

A Super Bowl champion and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Wilson carried over the confidence he displayed during his final season with the Steelers. During 7-on-7 offensive drills, he showed great chemistry with the receivers, most notably connecting with Zach Pascal for a touchdown. With that, the Giants wrapped up the first week of OTAs, where the veteran firmly established himself as the frontrunner for the starting role.

The Giants also handed him a great receiver, and he praised WR Malik Nabers after watching the film. During the 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony, Mr. Unlimited praised the receiver for his tenacity and determination. But Nabers was not available in the first week of OTAs. Yet Battista noted another thing that might worry the franchise.

She claimed that Wilson was also great in the initial games for the Steelers. But when things came to the push, and they desperately needed to win, he lost his charm. Remember, the Black and the Gold lost the final 4 games in a row before losing the wild card game against the Ravens. So, Daboll is navigating through rough waters here. It’s high time to find some core stability.