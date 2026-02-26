Biggest Boom-or-Bust Prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft: Ty Simpson, Jermod McCoy & More

October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

Essentials Inside The Story McCoy missed the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL

Jordyn Tyson is rumored as a potential top-10 pick and the WR1 of the class

Ty Simpson is considered undersized with questions regarding his arm talent

Draft picks are the most valuable assets NFL teams have. No matter how they are used, they help build rosters.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Using a high-end draft pick on a player who doesn’t pan out is taking two steps back. This player earns a significant enough cap hit, usually stays on the roster for 2-3 years, and most importantly, means you missed out on plenty of more talented players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this, teams will take chances on players who have the “boom” trait. A player who may not have enough production in college or dealt with injuries throughout. Sometimes these cons don’t show up when players reach the NFL, but sometimes they cause them to be labeled a bust.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Imago October 11, 2025, Chestnutt Hill, Ma, USA: Clemson defensive tackle PETER WOODS 11 reacts after a turn over on down during the NCAA, College League, USA football game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Chestnutt Hill USA – ZUMAa232 20251011_zsp_a232_014 Copyright: xJamesxThomasx

Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods was a projected first-round pick entering the 2025 season, but his name has slowly fallen out of first-round relevance. His 2025 season wasn’t highly productive. He logged 2 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Woods is a highly athletic defensive tackle. He’s explosive and powerful, and his upside is something that NFL scouts are betting on. While he hasn’t been mentioned as much recently as a first-rounder, Woods could be an early Day 2 pick or even sneak in the first round if a team likes his ceiling enough.

Despite his athletic ceiling, Woods’s lack of production in college is a concern. He wasn’t able to beat out college offensive linemen, and the NFL is a significant talent jump. He will be a player who needs plenty of development and would be a surprise first-round pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

Imago September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA: Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch 1 runs the ball during the college football game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 13, 2025 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Knoxville USA – ZUMAm282 20250913_zsp_m282_004 Copyright: xBrianxMackx

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch is lightning in a bottle. He can turn any reception into a touchdown. In 2025, the 5-foot-10 wideout had his best season yet, recording 811 yards and 6 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Branch won’t be a first-rounder, but teams may take a flyer on him in the second round. The Georgia receiver is a big play waiting to happen and could benefit any offense. He won’t be a WR1, but he may be a big complement to an already established WR1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Branch’s elite speed and big-play ability are enough to get his name called in the draft, but his floor isn’t very high. He can be the next Tyreek Hill or Kadarius Toney. Branch has a lot of development to go, but may be a big impact player with the right offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Missouri at Alabama Oct 26, 2024 Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 makes a throw during warmups before a game against the Missouri Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Tuscaloosa Bryant-Denny Stadium Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xWillxMcLellandx 20241026_gma_wm6_0020

Taking a quarterback early in the draft is always a risk. He’s either the guy or not. But Ty Simpson‘s name has been rising in draft talks with the potential for him to go in the first round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simpson has only one season of starting experience in college. He will need to land in a good situation with a coaching staff that is capable of developing him. He has a high ceiling, and his football IQ is unbelievable despite his lack of experience.

Simpson is undersized, and there are concerns about his arm talent. The Alabama quarterback has plenty of development ahead of him, but his athleticism doesn’t meet the typical standard for a top prospect. Whichever team drafts Simpson may have to use a first-round pick on him. If he does go as a first-rounder, he’ll be a boom or bust.

2. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Imago October 18, 2025: Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson 0 on the line during the game between Texas Tech University and the Arizona State University Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. . /CSM. Tempe United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251018_zma_c04_833 Copyright: xMichaelxCazaresx

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is rumored to go in the first round, potentially as a top-10 pick. Tyson is a promising talent and could be a superstar in the NFL.

Despite his talent, there are major concerns over his health. He suffered a major knee injury in 2022, a collarbone injury in 2024, and dealt with hamstring injuries throughout 2025.

Tyson may be WR1 in the draft, but that’s if he can stay healthy. He has superstar written all over him, but NFL teams may be hesitant to draft him. If he does go as an early first-rounder and stays healthy, he’ll be a solidified WR1, but his injuries could plague him throughout his career.

1. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Imago November 30, 2024, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy 3 reacts after intercepting the ball during his game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20241130_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

After Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy go off the board, there will be a noticeable drop-off in talent at cornerback. McCoy is a physical cornerback and will shine as a CB1.

Despite all the promise for McCoy, he didn’t play in 2025. He suffered a torn ACL during offseason training and was recovering throughout the season. McCoy will be present at the NFL Combine for interviews and medical evaluations, but he won’t be participating in any drills or workouts.

Whoever decides to draft McCoy will be taking a chance. He only has two seasons under his belt and is coming off a significant injury. Since the Tennessee cornerback won’t be working out in front of scouts, scouts have limited tape and no workout data to evaluate. Scouts, however, do believe the 6-foot cornerback is worth a first-round pick, and someone will bite.