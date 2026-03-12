Biggest Free Agency Winners From Every NFL Division

Essentials Inside The Story NFL's legal tampering period saw a $2.3 B in contracts committed in just the first day

Raiders and Commanders made the biggest financial moves

Steelers welcomed Rico Dowdle and Michael Pittman Jr. at significantly lower costs

The NFL free agency legal tampering period was chaotic. During the first day, NFL teams committed a record-breaking $2.3 billion in contracts. With plenty of spending, there were some wild moves. Veterans found new teams, and shocking trades took place.

Winning free agency is hard to do, but having the best class in your division is a lot easier and can be just as impactful. Getting significantly better as your most common foes try to keep up can help be the playoff push a team needs. What teams won free agency in their division?

NFC North: Detroit Lions

The NFC North has stayed relatively quiet in free agency. The Chicago Bears have made the most moves, but their biggest move was adding safety Coby Bryant to replace Kevin Byard. The Green Bay Packers have made a couple of significant moves to their defense, staying active in the trade market.

But the Detroit Lions have probably had the best offseason so far for the NFC North. Detroit rebuilt its entire offensive line, signing center Cade Mays, tackle Larry Borom, and trading for Juice Scruggs.

The trade for Scruggs was a heartbreaker for the Lions, as they traded away beloved running back David Montgomery, but it was worth it for Detroit, as they acquired a fourth-round pick in 2026 and a seventh-round pick in 2027 in the trade. The Lions didn’t take long to find a back to split snaps with Jahmyr Gibbs, either, signing Isiah Pacheco to a one-year deal worth $1.81 million.

To round out their free agency so far, the Lions signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and re-signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

The Lions addressed their biggest needs and found great value in contracts. While there were a couple of significant losses in Alex Anzalone and Amik Robertson, they came out as victors for the NFC North.

Biggest Move: Signing C Cade Mays, 3-year, $25 million

NFC East: Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have been big spenders in free agency. They may not have just had the best class in the NFC East, but possibly the entire NFL.

Washington clearly wanted to get younger. Their biggest signing was edge Odafe Oweh, who they signed to a four-year, $100 million deal. Edge rusher was a clear need for the Commanders; however, with them adding K’Lavon Chaisson and Charles Omenihu to one-year deals.

Washington signed linebacker Leo Chenal to a three-year, $24.75 million deal, one of the best value signings this offseason. The Commanders also added former Lions cornerback Robertson and safety Nick Cross.

They’ve remained mostly quiet on offense, but made a significant move, signing Chig Okonkwo to a three-year, $30 million deal. Washington also added former first-round receiver Treylon Burks.

Biggest Move: Signing EDGE Odafe Oweh, 4-year, $100 million

NFC South: New Orleans Saints

The Carolina Panthers made the splash move in free agency, signing edge rusher Jaelen Phillips to a massive four-year, $130 million deal. But Phillips’ deal could be a blessing or a curse, as the talented pass rusher has dealt with significant injuries throughout his career.

The New Orleans Saints, on the other hand, were active once the legal tampering period started and made plenty of moves. New Orleans started free agency with their big move, signing running back Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million deal.

Continuing to add to their offense, the Saints signed guard David Edwards to a four-year deal. Their final move on the offensive side of the ball was signing veteran tight end Noah Fant to a two-year deal.

On defense, New Orleans has made one move so far, reuniting with linebacker Kaden Elliss. It was a three-year, $33 million deal for the veteran linebacker to return to New Orleans after a stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

While they addressed big needs on offense and defense, they also made a great special teams addition. The Saints’ first move in free agency was signing veteran punter Ryan Wright to a four-year, $14 million deal.

Biggest Move: Signing RB Travis Etienne, 4-year, $52 million

NFC West: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams got active in free agency before the legal tampering period started. Los Angeles made a blockbuster trade, adding Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie.

The trade for McDuffie was expensive. The Rams traded away one of their first-round picks, but addressed one of their major needs. Los Angeles also rewarded the standout cornerback with a four-year, $124 million deal.

The Rams weren’t done adding to their cornerback room with McDuffie, however. They signed another Chiefs cornerback, Jaylen Watson, to a three-year, $51 million deal. Continuing to bolster their secondary, Los Angeles re-signed Kamren Curl to a three-year, $36 million deal.

Outside of their blockbuster moves, the Rams haven’t made too many additions. But their quality-over-quantity approach immediately won them free agency in the NFC West, even with moves like the San Francisco 49ers adding wide receiver Mike Evans.

Biggest Move: Trading for CB Trent McDuffie, 4-year, $124 million

AFC North: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens would probably be the winners of free agency in the AFC North if the Maxx Crosby trade worked out. But with Crosby returning to Las Vegas, the winners of the North are the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have had an underrated free agency. They started by trading for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The trade only cost Pittsburgh a 2026 sixth-round pick, and they extended the veteran wideout to a new three-year $59 million deal.

In one of the best value contracts signed this offseason, the Steelers signed running back Rico Dowdle to a two-year, $12.25 million deal. With running backs signing $15 million annual deals, Dowdle’s $6 million salary is great value for the 27-year-old running back.

On defense, the Steelers made significant additions to their secondary. Pittsburgh agreed to a three-year, $36.75 million deal with cornerback Jamel Dean. They also added veteran safety Darnell Savage to a one-year deal.

Biggest Move: Traded for Michael Pittman Jr, three-year, $59 million

AFC East: New York Jets

The New York Jets have been busy in free agency and have had a clear focus on defense.

New York traded for veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in exchange for just a seventh-round pick. The veteran safety agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal. The Jets weren’t done adding veterans to their defense just yet. They signed veteran linebacker Demario Davis to a two-year, $22 million deal.

Continuing to add to their defense, New York signed Joseph Ossai to a three-year, $36 million deal. They also traded Jermaine Johnson II in exchange for T’Vondre Sweat.

Their final trade was adding quarterback Geno Smith. The trade was a pick swap, with the Jets losing their sixth-round pick and gaining a seventh.

Biggest Move: Traded for S Minkah Fitzpatrick, 3-year, $40 million

AFC South: Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans entered the offseason with the second-most available cap space, so it’s no surprise what they’ve been able to do in the legal tampering period.

Tennessee was defense-focused, signing cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cordale Flott. Taylor signed a three-year, $60 million deal, and Flott signed a three-year, $45 million deal. That wasn’t it. They also signed former Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams, a significant investment in their secondary.

They were also busy adding to their defensive line. The Titans traded for Johnson II from the Jets in exchange for Sweat. But their big defensive line move was signing John Franklin-Myers to a three-year, $63 million deal.

Offensively, they mostly made depth moves outside of signing wideout Wan’Dale Robinson to a four-year, $78 million deal.

Biggest Move: Signing WR Wan’Dale Robinson, 4-year, $78 million

AFC West: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offseason looks a lot different after the Crosby trade fell through. In one way, they lost two first-round picks; in another, they “gained” a top-3 pass rusher in the NFL.

Outside of the Crosby trade, Las Vegas still showed out in free agency. Their highlight move was signing center Tyler Linderbaum to a massive three-year, $81 million deal. A huge payday for the All-Pro center, resetting the market.

They made plenty of defense moves as well. The Raiders added linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to three-year deals. Walker signed for $40.4 million, and Dean gets $36 million. Las Vegas wasn’t done adding to its defense there, adding Kwity Paye for $16 million per season.

Outside of Linderbaum, the Raiders weren’t active adding to their offense, but they did sign wide receiver Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35 million deal.