Bill Belichick & Patriots Abandoned RB Battling Cancer, Then Forced to Join Dolphins

Bill Belichick released a Patriots running back during a cancer recovery.

New England delayed clarity as the roster decision dragged on.

Miami finalized the move as the situation reached a breaking point.

Brandon Bolden’s NFL journey is not just about football. It is also about health, trust, and tough business decisions. While fans remember him as a solid role player for the New England Patriots, few knew the full story of what he went through behind the scenes during one of the hardest times of his life.

In a recent episode of Games with Names, hosted by former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Bolden opened up about what really happened.

“The year I found out I had cancer, I had surgery and didn’t do any offseason work,” Bolden said. He explained that Bill Belichick told him the team would release him briefly and then sign him back. “In my mind, that was a one- or two-day thing,” he said. Instead, days passed, phones went quiet, and confusion took over. Then Belichick suddenly called, asking, “What did it take for you to come to Miami?”

The Miami Dolphins offered Brandon Bolden a deal to play the season. He informed Belichick about the offer, expecting a clear response. Instead, he realized New England planned to bring him back for the same deal as before. With no clear support and time running out, Bolden chose Miami and flew out the next day.

Bolden was diagnosed with epidermoid carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, in 2018 after the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Eagles. He had the required surgery and is now cancer-free. Still, that offseason changed everything. While he was at home recovering, his future with the Patriots slowly slipped away. And what made it even harder came later.

The Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl, and Brandon Bolden was invited back for the ring ceremony. He chose not to attend. By that point, the connection no longer felt the same. Still, his journey shows how much strength it takes to survive in the NFL. Bolden’s story proves that staying ready, trusting yourself, and moving forward at the right time matter just as much as talent on the field.

Brandon Bolden finds his joy in family life after football

Brandon Bolden may be done playing in the NFL, but his life is still full of action. These days, it is less about game plans and more about school events, practices, and time with his kids. After years of nonstop football, Bolden is enjoying a slower pace and the moments he once missed.

Speaking on the Games with Names podcast, Brandon Bolden shared how life looks now. “I’m trying to figure out what’s next, staying in shape, and running behind my kids,” he said. With four children aged 14, 8, 6, and 2, his days are packed with dance recitals, football practice, and weightlifting sessions. He also said having time to eat lunch at school with his daughters has been one of the coolest parts of retirement.

Imago Brandon Bolden with his son, Credits: Instagram / @bbhulksmash

Brandon Bolden talked proudly about watching his kids grow. One daughter is learning to read, another is fearless and full of energy, and his youngest keeps him on his toes. His son stands out too, balancing football, track, powerlifting, and a strong academic record with a 4.2 GPA. For Brandon Bolden, the biggest win now is not on the field. It is seeing his kids work hard, improve, and enjoy their own journeys. That feeling, he said, matches any football high he ever had.