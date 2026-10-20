Bill Belichick Tipped to Replace Brian Schottenheimer as Cowboys Told to Relearn Football’s “Basic Fundamentals”

The Dallas Cowboys are 2-4 after another loss, and the calls for change are getting louder. Following Sunday’s 23-13 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, Dallas sports radio host Shan Shariff suggested the team needs someone with Bill Belichick’s approach to football. His argument was blunt: the Cowboys are making too many mistakes, and being nice is not getting the job done.

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Shariff, who hosts Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, did not claim the Cowboys were preparing to hire Belichick. Instead, he pointed to the former New England Patriots coach as an example of the kind of demanding leader he believes the organization needs.

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“I am not saying to hire this guy because of his age, attitude, and GF, but what the Dallas Cowboys really need is someone like Bill Belichick. This team and organization need someone to reteach the basic fundamentals, to be drilled and killed over situational football. We are so behind everyone else in the classroom that you trail in details almost every game,” Shariff wrote on X.

Shariff also questioned whether the Cowboys’ preference for a more accommodating coaching style has done them any favors.

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“I know this is the “new-age” where AHoles aren’t tolerated, but we’ve tried the nice guy thing, and this team doesn’t respond.”

The frustration followed a game in which Dallas failed to score in the first half and finished with just 13 points. The Packers led 17-0 at halftime, while quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. Dallas managed only 48 rushing yards on 15 carries and was penalized 11 times for 108 yards. Green Bay, meanwhile, converted 11 of its 18 third-down attempts.

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That performance has put Brian Schottenheimer under pressure. The Cowboys’ head coach has seen his offense struggle in consecutive losses to Tampa Bay and Green Bay, scoring a combined 29 points across the two games. The latest defeat was particularly frustrating because Dallas entered the season with expectations for an offense led by Prescott and its talented receiving group.

Schottenheimer did not dodge responsibility after the loss.

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“The effort is right, the fight is right, but mistakes are killing us. Repeating mistakes is not what we’re about. We’ve got to protect the football. Five turnovers in two games, not very good. Got to find a running game. That starts with myself and the offensive staff. Got to get off the field on third down on defense…”

Belichick, however, is not waiting around for an NFL opening. He is currently the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, and his team earned a 24-20 win over Duke on October 17. The 73-year-old has six Super Bowl titles as a head coach with New England, making him an obvious reference point for anyone arguing that Dallas needs a more disciplined, detail-focused culture.

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With Dallas now facing another divisional test against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, the pressure to show improvement is real. Schottenheimer knows the team cannot keep repeating the same errors.

“We’re in a hole, we put ourselves there,” Schottenheimer said. “There’s one way out of it. That’s what I told the guys. We’ve got to work, we’ve got to find solutions, can’t repeat mistakes. They understand that.”

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Belichick has already built the kind of winning culture Dallas has spent years chasing, and that is exactly why Shariff brought his name into the conversation. But with Schottenheimer still in charge, the Cowboys are left with a more immediate problem: fix the mistakes or give fans another reason to question whether this coaching staff can get the job done.