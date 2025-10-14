Bill Simmons Has New Nickname for Travis Kelce That Put a Smile on Taylor Swift’s Face

Taylor Swift has sung about her fiancée, Travis Kelce, before, but never quite like she does on “Wood”, a track from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. After songs like “The Fate of Ophelia”, “Opalite”, “Eldest Daughter”, and “Wi$h Li$st” dedicated to Kelce, “Wood” is Swift’s most explicit song yet. Naturally, the internet and sports media kept the buzz alive after she dropped it on October 3. Bill Simmons, CEO of the sports and pop culture website, The Ringer, couldn’t resist joining the fun.

He jockingly gave Kelce the nickname “Wood,” which apparently reflects his manhood. “There was a very controversial song on the album called ‘Wood,’ which people thought was about Travis Kelce’s healthy manhood,” Simmons said on The Bill Simmons Podcast. “We were just calling him Wood the whole game. It was very enjoyable. It’s like, ‘Mahomes, get it to Wood!’ This clearly should be his nickname.”

If you think the mocking is done here, then you are highly mistaken. He stretched the joke and doubled it down by saying, “She wrote this whole gushing love song about his se–al prowess. He should just be Travis ‘Wood’ Kelce. I mean, you see why Taylor’s smiling. Wood’s just getting it done.”

The lyrics seemed to make a rather obvious nod to Kelce himself. The pre-chorus leaves little to the imagination: “Forgive me, it sounds c—y / He ah-matized me / And opened my eyes / Redwood tree / It ain’t hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my th—s.”

While Swift hasn’t confirmed the song is about Kelce, fans didn’t need much help to connect the dots. When she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week, the host and she played a segment where she had to discuss the creation and meaning of “Wood”. The 35-year-old singer couldn’t help but blush when the topic came up.

Taylor Swift opens up about the creation of the song, apparently based on Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift had fans cracking up during her appearance on The Tonight Show on October 7, when she opened up about writing her new track, “Wood”.

“I brought this into the studio and I was like I want to do a throwback, timeless-sounding song, and I have this idea about ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood’ and it would be all these superstitions,” she said.

“It really started out in a very innocent place,” she added, hanging her head as the audience in the studio cracked up. “I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing, and I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much.”

Meanwhile, Kelce’s own brother has also been teasing him about the song.

On the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce couldn’t resist teasing his younger brother about the song’s “personal” nature. “Do you feel cocky?” Jason asked jokingly. Travis laughed from the other end and replied, “Any song that she references me in is… I love that girl.” Jason didn’t stop there and pushed further: “That’s not just any song, this is a very specific you. It’s not just you, though; it’s an appendage.” To this, the Chiefs‘ tight end had nothing left to say, and he just smirked with a short reply, “I think you’re not understanding the song.”