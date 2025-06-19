Billionaire Jerry Jones Gains Rare Support for 400% Pay Hike to Cowboys Cheerleaders

Jerry Jones isn’t used to winning popularity contests with Cowboys fans. For years, the billionaire owner has been arguably the Public Enemy No. 1 in Dallas for meddling too much in football decisions, with fans joking the team won’t win another Super Bowl until he steps aside. From questionable roster moves to sideline antics, Jones has given critics plenty of ammo. Most days, social media floods with calls for him to ‘stick to signing checks, not players.’ But now, something unexpected is happening.

For the first time in recent memory, Jerry Jones is actually earning praise from the Cowboys faithful. Not for a blockbuster trade or coaching hire, but for finally addressing an issue fans have grumbled about for years. Turns out, even the most polarizing owners can surprise you.

As per ABC News, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders just secured an approximately 400% pay raise for the 2025 season. Yes! This is a move that’s turning critics into supporters. After years of making just $15-$20 per hour (about $22,500 annually) while representing the NFL’s $10 billion franchise, the cheer squad will now earn around $75 hourly, with veterans likely crossing more than that. Somewhat around $100,000 annually.

“You guys have moved some mountains this year that will forever change our organization.” Cheer director Kelli Finglass told the team in Netflix’s documentary. “It’s just amazing because that has been 60-plus years long overdue.” The change came after years of quiet pressure. Veteran cheerleader Megan explained how leadership finally listened, “We heard from Ms. Finglass that they wanted to reconvene about our pay.” The result? That historic 400% bump.

For cheerleaders like Jada McClean, it’s life-changing, “Happy isn’t even the right word. I just felt relief.” Fifth-year member Armani added through tears, “I love that I made a change for the girls coming up, even if I won’t benefit.” Even Charlotte Jones, Jerry’s daughter and the team’s brand chief, had defended the old pay structure by arguing it was about “being part of something bigger.” Now, that “something bigger” finally comes with fair compensation.

As Netflix’s cameras rolled, capturing this watershed moment, one thing became clear: For all the flak Jerry Jones takes, this move proves even controversial owners can get it right sometimes. And for once, Cowboys Nation is cheering him for it.

Jerry Jones’ unexpected win with fans

The internet exploded with support when news broke about the cheerleaders‘ 400% pay bump. “You know what??? They deserve it!” one fan tweeted. “Those girls starve themselves and work like slaves to become and remain a Cowboy cheerleader. Yaay them!” It’s true that being a pro cheerleader isn’t just a title, it’s a dream earned. Thousands show up chasing one of those few, coveted spots. But only the ones who give it everything, heart, hustle, and all, make it through.

So, it’s more than just dance and lights. It takes grit. You train your body. You strengthen your mind. And you pour your emotions into every move. It’s tough, no doubt. But for those who live it, it’s unforgettable. It’s worth every second. Hence, the sentiment spread fast across social media.

This wasn’t just about money—it was about respect. Before the raise, cheerleaders earned just $400 per game despite their global fame. Now at $1,000+ per game plus better practice pay, veterans like Megan McElaney call it “life-changing.” As one supporter put it, “Good for them! They work hard at what they do and should be compensated for that. 👏👏“

The change comes after years of struggle. Back in 2018, a lawsuit forced a small raise from $200 to $400 per game, still shockingly low for such visible ambassadors of the $10 billion Cowboys brand. Netflix’s documentary turned up the heat, showing the grueling workouts and strict diets behind the sparkly uniforms. “Some of us can only dream,” wrote one viewer, amazed by their dedication.

via Imago ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 05: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders cheer during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on January 5, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 05 Commanders at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692501051539

Now the cheers aren’t just from stadium crowds. “Well deserved,” commented another fan. “May other teams follow suit.” With the Cowboys setting this new standard, the pressure shifts to the rest of the NFL. As the season kicks off in Philadelphia, one thing’s clear: Dallas’ cheerleaders have already won where it counts.

While Jerry Jones still faces criticism for football decisions, this move proves that change is possible when pressure mounts. The raise doesn’t erase past pay gaps, but it sets a new bar—one that’s long overdue. For the cheerleaders, it’s more than money; it’s validation for years of unseen work. Now, the spotlight shifts to other NFL teams watching closely. And for once, even Jones’ harshest critics might just tip their hats.