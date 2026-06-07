Billionaire Taylor Swift Receives Big Net Worth Update Amid Final Decision on Venue for Travis Kelce Wedding

Life seems to be going great for Taylor Swift these days. There are some more millions in her bank account after releasing her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. Come summer, she’ll be walking down the aisle to marry her beau, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. But thanks to Forbes, the Grammy-winning artist now has another reason to celebrate.

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According to Forbes’ 2026 Iconoclast 50 list, released this June, the singer has officially become the richest female musician in history, with a net worth of $2 billion.

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Swift first became a billionaire in 2023 while on the Eras Tour. Lasting for more than a year, the tour became a cultural — and financial —phenomenon, becoming the most successful in concerting history. It earned over $2.2 billion with ticket sales, merchandising, and sponsorship deals. The craze behind the tour also famously led to fans crashing Ticketmaster.

Per Forbes, she is the first musician to become a billionaire with earnings made mostly from music sales and shows.

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Imago TAYLOR SWIFT MELBOURNE, American singer songwriter Taylor Swift performing during the first night of the The Eras Tour in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Friday, February 16, 2024. Taylor Swift s Eras Tour has descended on Melbourne, with the pop megastar expected to perform in front of the biggest crowds of her career so far. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20240216001903395010

Her star power also drove the record-breaking numbers behind her last two chart-topping albums. The Life of a Showgirl generated around $135 million after a record debut week that saw four million units sold. In 2024, The Tortured Poets Department sold an impressive 859,000 vinyl copies.

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Swift’s Eras tour also helped add millions to countries’ economies. Per Yahoo! Finance, the pop star helped generate $33 million in the Netherlands and $40 million in Switzerland. Her skyrocketing earnings also led to the coining of the term ‘Swiftonomics.’ Multiple colleges, like the University of Louisville, have also incorporated this phenomenon into their curricula.

Another important milestone for her career was when Swift reclaimed her masters in 2025 at an estimated cost of $360 million, six years after selling them to Scooter Braun. Per Forbes, her entire music catalog is worth a whopping $600 million, which has 286 songs.

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Her massive net worth has also led her to explore a very odd but iconic venue for her much-awaited wedding with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly finalized the wedding venue

It has been widely reported that the star couple is set to tie the knot this summer, presumably in July. Many have also begun predicting who could feature on the star-studded guest list to this …cultural moment. The idea of Taylor Swift’s wedding does sound like it should be a spectacle. Per Page Six, the couple might be leaning towards the biggest stage for it.

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The current frontrunner to host their nuptials is, surprisingly, Madison Square Garden. As of now, nothing has been confirmed, but the heightened security the venue offers could make this an attractive option.

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The connection between Swift and Madison Square Garden runs deep as well. Over the years, she has taken the stage multiple times, from her Fearless and Speak Now tours to appearances at Z100’s Jingle Ball. Like these shows, Swift’s wedding to Kelce is also going to be a financial boom for the city she settles on.

On one hand, it was reported that Swift and Kelce were expected to marry at the popstar’s $17.75 million Rhode Island home, in a quiet ceremony. But state Senator Sheldon Whitehouse told TMZ that the popstar might have given his state “a pass.” On the other hand. New York seems to be gearing up to witness Swift in her bridal regalia.

Per the New York Post, Swift and Kelce were spotted out and about in the city in May. And with the MSG being projected as the venue, local businesses should expect a good few days during a possibly wild ride for New York.