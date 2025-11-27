Aaron Rodgers Gets Real on Josh Allen’s $6M Empire Away From Football Before Bills Game

Essentials Inside The Story Aaron Rodgers’ latest public comments set a surprising tone going into Buffalo’s next game

Josh Allen’s off-field footprint, including major endorsements and investments, adds a layer to the conversation

Buffalo’s Week 12 fallout creates a new variable around Allen that wasn’t there earlier in the season

Sometimes, the most interesting part of a matchup isn’t the game plan, rankings, or playoff implications. It’s what the stars think of each other when no cameras are supposed to be watching. In the lead-up to the Bills’ next outing, Aaron Rodgers peeled back the curtain on one of football’s biggest names, not just as a quarterback, but as a significant player in the business world with a rich life beyond the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Steelers quarterback praised Josh Allen with unusual conviction. He reflected on a friendship built over years of competition. “I love the way he carries himself. He’s arguably the best player in the league, and things have been trending up for him ever since his first year as a starter,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers spoke openly about Allen’s rise, saying he’s admired him since his rookie season and now watches him live in what he described as “the superstardom stratosphere.” His message wasn’t just admiration; it was acknowledgment that Allen has become one of the league’s faces.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when you look at the numbers, it’s clear that Allen’s impact goes beyond the field. He rakes in about $6 million annually from endorsement deals, building a commercial empire with brands like New Balance, Gillette, Gatorade, Pepsi, Beats, Hyundai, Verizon, and many others. Rodgers even joked, “Can’t wait to see him, tease him about all the damn commercials he’s in now.”

That financial footprint stretches far beyond glossy ad campaigns. Allen invested in New Era, entered the venture capital world through The Cashmere Fund, and expanded into the TGL golf league. His family’s California farm has evolved from cotton and cantaloupe to pistachios. This aligns him perfectly with his endorsement partner, Wonderful Pistachios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Patricia Allen Fund continues to raise major donations for Oishei Children’s Hospital, where an entire recovery wing now bears his grandmother’s name.

So while the Bills prep for another high-pressure stretch, Rodgers’ perspective hints at a bigger picture. Josh Allen isn’t just a quarterback with an MVP resume; he’s an enterprise, a brand, and a face powerful enough to scale far beyond the huddle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But while Allen’s off-field empire keeps growing, the Bills are facing a more immediate concern: his health.

The Bills added Josh Allen to the injury list after the Texans’ loss

The Bills walked out of Week 12 bruised, beaten, and suddenly uncertain. A 23-19 loss to Houston came with more than a scoreboard dent. It delivered new injuries, new questions, and one very concerning development around quarterback Josh Allen as Buffalo prepares to face Pittsburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the team announced that Allen has officially made it onto the injury report. Head coach Sean McDermott described his condition as “overall soreness,” noting that the MVP took a whopping 12 hits during the game against Houston. “Soreness in his elbow a little bit there,” McDermott said. Allen was later spotted with padding on the right arm, stirring fresh concern. Yet the Bills avoided worst-case news: he practiced fully and appears on track to play.

However, the damage wasn’t minor. Allen absorbed a painful early hit from Will Anderson, landing awkwardly on his left shoulder and briefly losing feeling. “We’re good,” he said postgame, though his reaction on the turf told a different story. Medical evaluation later pointed to turf burn on the left elbow. And during Buffalo’s final drive, Allen repeatedly shook out his right arm after a third-down sack.

Meanwhile, the injury list around him keeps growing. Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown left the game in Week 12, putting even more pressure on an already thin offensive line. Dalton Kincaid didn’t practice on Wednesday, although McDermott mentioned “there’s a chance” he could play against the Steelers. Terrel Bernard, Curtis Samuel, Dawkins, and Brown also sat out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allen didn’t shy away from acknowledging his part in the loss. “I have to be better,” he said. “Too many times, I was going backwards.” The Bills will need him healthy and ready to go if they want to bounce back.

As Buffalo heads into Week 13, they’re hoping their quarterback is sore but stable when the Steelers come to town. The margin for error has just gotten even slimmer.

Before you bounce, tap into our Champ Bailey exclusive for raw insight on the Broncos and the AFC picture.