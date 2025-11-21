Anger Mounts Against Dion Dawkins as Bills OT Issues Statement After Failing to Protect Josh Allen vs Texans

We might’ve witnessed the worst offensive line performance this season, as the Buffalo Bills fell to the Houston Texans 23-19. To put it into perspective of how bad the Bills’ offense was, QB Josh Allen was sacked his career-high eight times in the game. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins delivered one of the worst performances of his career, and the fans were sure to make their feelings clear after the OT issued a statement after the game.

When asked about all those hits Josh Allen took tonight, Dawkins made it clear that he’ll probably have to pull an all-nighter.

“Probably won’t be able to sleep,” the OT said.

The Bills couldn’t string together anything resembling rhythm, and a big part of that was Houston’s defensive front repeatedly walking through Buffalo’s line. Josh Allen was pressured on what felt like every significant snap. For all the talk about scheme or blitz packages, most of it boiled down to losing battles up front.

And it wasn’t just the sacks. There were snaps where the line looked flat, even tentative, and Dawkins was in the middle of too many of those moments. Will Anderson Jr. lived in the backfield, piling up nine pressures and 2.5 sacks and doing it in a way that felt relentless.

On the plays where Allen tried to escape, Anderson chased him for more than 14 seconds of total pressure time, the most by any defender in a game in four seasons.

Then came the false start. Fourth-and-1, game on the line, and Dawkins flinched. Suddenly, it was fourth-and-6, and Allen forced the throw that ended the night with an interception. It essentially ended the game there and then.

Dawkins even left the game briefly to be evaluated for a concussion before returning, but he never looked settled. Whether it was the hit, the matchup, or just an off night, only he knows. What’s clear is that Buffalo can’t afford many more like this from its longest-tenured offensive player. And the fans didn’t go easy on him.

Fans make their feelings clear against Dion Dawkins

Dawkins and the rest of Buffalo’s line were always walking into a tough matchup against the Texans’ pass rush. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter have been wrecking pockets all year. But even with that context, watching Josh Allen get dragged down eight times was too much for Bills fans to stomach. And they let their anger be known to Dawkins.

“That is a BRUTAL loss. I know Dion Dawkins is a fan favorite and all but my god. He gave up on MULTIPLE plays tonight causing sacks. Looks overweight too. Fire everybody,” one fan wrote.

The “overweight” part feels like heat-of-the-moment hyperbole, but the sloppy snaps were real, and on a night when everything mattered, they stood out.

“Dion Dawkins cost us the game,” another wrote.

Bills had issues everywhere. Missed tackles. No consistent run defense. An offense that sputtered every time it looked like it might find its footing. Dawkins was a bigger reason behind tonight’s stumble, but yes. Buffalo were poor in every phase.

“Dion Dawkins has been sloppy all season and took one of the worst penalties at one of the worst possible times!” one fan remarked.

That false start shoved Buffalo back from fourth-and-1 to fourth-and-6, and Allen’s forced throw on the next snap went straight to safety Calen Bullock. If that penalty doesn’t happen, maybe the ending looks different.

“Dion Dawkins is so incredibly overrated. Big corny sloppy body ahhh dude,” one wrote, echoing the sentiment.