Bills Announce Concerning Josh Allen News as Owner Unloads on NFL Refs For Brandin Cooks Incident

With the Buffalo Bills‘ season ending with a 33-30 loss against the Denver Broncos, questions are now being pointed at Josh Allen’s foot injury and what it could mean heading into the offseason. Allen closed a season where he once again carried a heavy workload that didn’t end with Super Bowl glory. When asked about an update on Allen’s lingering foot injury, Bills GM Brandon Beane had some important news to share.

“He could have to have something done to his foot potentially here soon,” Brandon Beane said, as reported by Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna.

The report further revealed that the medical procedure would be precautionary in nature before highlighting that Allen’s participation in organized team activities (OTAs) would not be affected. Previously, for the 2025 season, the Bills had scheduled their OTAs on May 27-29, June 2-3, and June 5. The dates can give a certain idea for the timeline that the team may follow this year, which could help with the QB’s recovery timeline through this offseason.

Allen first dealt with the foot injury late in the regular season, which continued through the playoffs. The injury emerged as a talking point after Buffalo’s Week 16 win over the Cleveland Browns, though Allen remained in the lineup and was cleared to continue playing following evaluations. Then the 29-year-old also developed issues with his left knee and right finger in Buffalo’s wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Subsequently, he was also listed with knee and finger injuries heading into the game against the Broncos. Then, in the AFC Divisional Round, Allen visibly struggled, throwing 25-of-39 passes for 283 yards, along with four of Buffalo’s five turnovers. Although the Bills’ GM did not offer concrete updates on any timeline for when the QB would undergo the surgery, reports suggest he should be having one this offseason.

Alongside this development about their QB1, the controversial interception call on Josh Allen’s late-game throw to Brandin Cooks also emerged as an important talking point, with Terry Pegula turning visibly emotional when a question about the play was raised.

Terry Pegula calls out NFL officiating over controversial interception call

Reflecting on a season that suffered an unfortunate end after a much-debated refereeing decision in the AFC Divisional Round, Terry Pegula expressed his disagreement with the NFL officiating during the team’s end of season press conference. Pegula highlighted how Josh Allen was intercepted by Broncos defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian.

Cooks had a step on his defender and was hauling in Allen’s 44-yard pass when McMillian snatched the ball from the wide receiver’s grasp as they both tumbled to the ground.

The owner went over with his interaction with an emotional Josh Allen in the locker room immediately after the call that led to their defeat.

“First thing I said to him, I said, ‘That was a catch.’ We all know what I’m talking about,” Pegula shared. “He didn’t acknowledge me. He just sat there sobbing. He was listless. He had given everything he had to try to win that game. And, looking around, so did all the other players on the team. I saw the pain in Josh’s face at his presser, and I felt his pain. I know we can do better, and I know we will get better.”

The owner further made his point clear about the ref’s call when someone asked why the Bills didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year. “A bad call,” was his reply, asserting how it was indeed a bad call and not bad coaching that resulted in the team’s loss.

While continuing, the Bills’ owner further clarified what went behind his decision to fire Sean McDermott as the head coach, explaining that the decision “was based on the results of our game in Denver.”

“I did not make a coaching change because of an officiating error,” Pegula asserted. “I felt like we hit the proverbial playoff wall year after year — 13 seconds, missed field goals, the catch.”

As these comments highlight, wounds from the loss against Denver are still fresh for the front office. As of now, the team has started taking some active steps and is formally requesting interviews with candidates who are familiar with the organization.