Bills Announce Historic Josh Allen News After Week 11 Win Over Buccaneers

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills came into Sunday’s game with a chip on their shoulder after that ugly 30-13 loss to the Dolphins. That was one of Allen’s worst outings with a 28.8 QBR. The Bills Mafia knew he had something to prove, and he delivered flamboyantly. Allen didn’t just bounce back…he put on a show, outplaying the Buccaneers from start to end, and now he has stamped his name in history along the way.

Josh Allen finished with 19 of 30 for 317 yards, his second-highest passing yards of the season. He has become the only player in NFL history to record 3-touchdown passes and 3 rushing touchdowns in the same game. He opened the game with a 2-yard run up the left guard in the first quarter, leading the game by 7-3. Then came his two straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, first with a 5-yard run and then with a 9-yard burst through the right guard. This nearly sealed the victory 100%. But apart from using his legs, the reigning MVP also displayed his skill and prowess.

Allen was dialed in through the air, delivering big touchdown passes and showing his arm talent. Late in the second quarter, he hit Ty Johnson on a short left pass that turned into a 52-yard touchdown, capping a quick five-play drive and giving the Bills another rolling momentum. Then came in the deep left strike to James Cook for a 24-yard score. But what was most impressive was the 43-yard touchdown pass late in the first half.

In the second quarter at 3rd & 3, with just around 9:00 remaining against the Buccaneers in week 11, Josh Allen did something that stunned everyone. The 29-year-old quarterback reminded everyone why he’s the reigning MVP as he threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to wideout Tyrell Shavers. This took the Bills 14-10 over the Buccaneers.

And honestly, it’s classic Josh Allen…one throw and he’s right back in the record books again.

Allen repeats history by sending a 40+ yard throw

Even after throwing multiple 50-plus yarders this season, Allen reminded fans of his big-play pedigree with a deep touchdown that echoed his 2022 Wild Card masterpiece.

“Per ESPN Research, Josh Allen’s TD throw to Tyrell Shavers was his first passing TD on a throw of 40-plus air yards since the *2022* season finale against New England,” ESPN reporter for the Buffalo Bills, Alaina Getzenberg, wrote on X.

While Allen has thrown a couple of 50+ yard passes this season, his 2022 45-yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots remains rent-free in the fans’ heads.

In the 2022 AFC Wild Card game, the Bills absolutely dominated the Patriots in securing the 47-17 victory. One of the top highlights of the game remains Josh Allen’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. It was a perfectly dropped over the top as Diggs beat J.C. Jackson down the right sideline. The throw also helped push the lead to 27-0 before halftime.

Josh Allen didn’t just bounce back from his Dolphins flop, he made a statement. From precise deep throws to game-changing runs, he carried the Bills on his shoulders, rewriting the record books and reminding everyone why he is the reigning MVP.