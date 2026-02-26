Bills Announce Plans for Josh Allen’s Offense After GM’s Strong Message for Keon Coleman

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sep 7, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx 20250907_ams_fb5_177

As the Buffalo Bills shape up their offense, the focus remains on making quarterback Josh Allen’s life easier. The team ran thin in the receiver room after wideout Tyrell Shavers went down with a torn ACL before their biggest match against the Broncos. In his latest message, General Manager Brandon Beane revealed his plans to build a more reliable and versatile passing offense. The goal is to find receivers who fit Allen’s type and not the other way around.

“Josh is not like cookie-cutter,” Beane said at the NFL Scouting Combine via the team’s official YouTube channel.

“He wants them to be where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be, and he wants them dependable. Obviously, [he] wants to catch the ball, but Josh is usually like, ‘Get me what you got, and I’ll make the most of it.’ And so I think it’s my job to find as many versatile skill sets at receiver that we can. Not have all big guys, not have all small. Do we have some feed? We have lateral agility, rack players like a Shakir? So just trying to find as many different options for Pete Carmichael and Joe Brady as they build this [offense in] 2026.”

The Bills’ biggest offseason priority remains adding depth to the wide receiver corps. After struggling with consistency this past season, the front office wants to give Josh Allen more reliable options who can rise to the occasion when needed. The GM looks forward to achieving it by expanding their skillset preferences. While track speed is always valuable, Beane believes it alone isn’t enough.

He emphasized the importance of having physical wideouts who can block and contribute to the run game. He admitted that losing Shavers was a major blow, as he offered significant support to James Cook on the ground. The Bills made it clear that they want options on key downs, such as third-and-short. They seek someone with the ability to run the ball or quickly hit a slant to someone like Keon Coleman or another “X receiver.”

With that, Beane also confirmed that their search for new receivers continues. Meanwhile, head coach Joe Brady shared a similar philosophy at the event. He pushed back against eliminating talented players during evaluations. But they also don’t want a room full of identical skill sets. Last month, the QB also shared his thoughts on such a system.

“When people know their assignment and go out and execute and don’t care about when they get the ball, they just know they will get the ball at some point,” Allen said. “It makes playing with these guys extremely awesome.”

Josh Allen’s general manager sends a promising update on Coleman

Owner Terry Pegula fanned the flames when he threw Keon Coleman under the bus earlier this offseason. Defending Beane, he claimed that the coaching staff selected a young receiver in the draft. He later confirmed that it wasn’t McDermott. Shortly after his message, many viewed it as an attempt to make the coaching staff a scapegoat for the wideout’s rough season.

Moreover, it raised serious doubts about Coleman’s standing with the organization. But unlike Pegula, many from the franchise rallied behind the player, including Brady, Beane, and Josh Allen. Speaking at the pre-draft event, the GM explained what the team wants to see from Coleman moving forward. He wants the receiver to mirror his last year’s powerful offseason.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Beane said. “He came to Phase I, Phase II, all that stuff, dialed in, ready to go. You could tell he’d been working out…He had an excellent camp. Let’s do that again. And then not, some of the things we’ve talked about…it’s the maturity, it’s the off-the-field, that can get in the way.

Having worked in the league for nearly three decades, Beane noted that many talented players lose opportunities due to off-field distractions. If Coleman can stay locked in, Beane thinks he could overcome his struggles and earn every opportunity. Additionally, he revealed that many new coaches are looking forward to training him and molding him according to the team’s vision.

Drafted in the 2024 draft, Coleman had a tough season with the Bills. Back in November, McDermott disciplined him for being late to a meeting. The team also made him sit out four games. The worst part? He couldn’t post over 50 yards since his 112-yard performance in Week 1. He finished the season with 38 catches for 404 yards and four touchdowns across thirteen games. It was lower than his 556 yards in year one. For now, Josh Allen’s team hopes to restore Coleman’s form.