Bills Announce Signing of Former Chiefs QB as Josh Allen Gets His Right-Hand Man Back Before Playoffs

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 7, 2026 | 11:35 AM EST

The Buffalo Bills will face the Jacksonville Jaguars away from home for the Wild Card Playoff round on Sunday. And to be on the safe side, the Buffalo Bills are stacking up their squad for any kind of emergencies. They have re-signed quarterback Shane Buechele after the Kansas City Chiefs released him.

“Signed QB Shane Buechele and CB Daryl Porter Jr. to the practice squad,” posted Buffalo Bills PR, via X.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned….

