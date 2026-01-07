Bills Announce Signing of Former Chiefs QB as Josh Allen Gets His Right-Hand Man Back Before Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills will face the Jacksonville Jaguars away from home for the Wild Card Playoff round on Sunday. And to be on the safe side, the Buffalo Bills are stacking up their squad for any kind of emergencies. They have re-signed quarterback Shane Buechele after the Kansas City Chiefs released him.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“Signed QB Shane Buechele and CB Daryl Porter Jr. to the practice squad,” posted Buffalo Bills PR, via X.
Roster moves:
– Signed CB Dane Jackson to the active roster.
– Placed DT Jordan Phillips on IR.
– Signed QB Shane Buechele and CB Daryl Porter Jr. to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/Z8x74zA9hm
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 7, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a developing story. Stay tuned….
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT