Bills’ Announcement on Joe Brady Draws Attention as Josh Allen Runs Out of Excuses After Sean McDermott Firing

The Buffalo Bills promoted Joe Brady as the head coach on Tuesday. He replaced former HC Sean McDermott and became the current youngest head coach in the league. The Buffalo Bills recently shared a picture of the newly appointed HC on social media, and it’s safe to say that the update is drawing a lot of attention already.

“Shorts weather,” posted the Buffalo Bills on X.

The picture highlighted Brady running in a black t-shirt and black shorts on a chilly winter night at Orchard Park. The ground was covered with snow, and the temperature was 12 degrees.

Before the team appointed Joe Brady as their new HC, the Buffalo Bills president had revealed that quarterback Josh Allen played a major role in hiring the next head coach, following McDermott’s firing.

“The starting quarterback will be part of the team to help select a new coach,” said Pegula. “He’s going to be working with us.”

During the McDermott-Allen era, the franchise never reached a Super Bowl, despite making it to the playoffs eight times. Comparatively, Jim Kelly had a better record since he led the team to four straight Super Bowls during the 1990s.

Allen has been working under Brady since 2022. So, there’s a compatibility between them. Now that the Pro Bowler prepares to start under Brady as the HC, he has no excuses but to win that Lombardi Trophy.

Bills fans don’t seem happy with Joe Brady’s hiring as the HC

Likewise, the fans did not let the opportunity pass and spoke up about the incident.

“It is warm today,” a fan wrote. It is probably true for the new head coach.

The hilarious takes on the picture kept coming. “Admin seems manic this morning,” another one commented.

Another one wrote, “Just because he’s dumb doesn’t make him cool.” Well, that’s certainly an interesting look at the situation.

Coming out of the hilarious takes, people also praised him. They felt that he was upholding the Buffalonian nature. “And people hating on this dude, true Buffalonian,” wrote a fan.

It was Brady’s first day, but the fans are not convinced that he knows the serious situation that he is in. “This is so unserious,” said a fan.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more updates!!