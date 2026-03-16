Bills Bid Farewell to 3 Outgoing Stars as Josh Allen Makes $15.2 Million Sacrifice

A 33-30 divisional round loss to the Denver Broncos doesn’t leave a franchise unchanged. For the Buffalo Bills, that January exit was a reset signal more than just a playoff disappointment. Buffalo responded by making the hard calls fast. And this offseason, those calls are stacking up to build towards Josh Allen’s 2026 campaign.

The Bills’ official Instagram handle kept it clean while announcing three exits. Three photos, one caption: “Thank you for everything. ❤️”

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The trio being honored, guard David Edwards, fullback Reggie Gilliam, and cornerback Cam Lewis, aren’t names that dominate the sports news cycle. But they were exactly the kind of players that made the Bills function.

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David Edwards represents the most meaningful departure. A two-year starter at left guard, he became one of the steadier interior blockers Buffalo’s had in recent memory. He logged 1,110 snaps last season, earning a 75.0 pass-blocking grade and a 97.2 pass-blocking efficiency rating. Buffalo reportedly tried to retain him, but the New Orleans Saints moved faster, signing Edwards to a four-year, $61 million contract.

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Meanwhile, Reggie Gilliam was never going to show up in a box score the way you’d notice. The undrafted fullback from Toledo spent his entire NFL career in Buffalo. That’s six seasons of blocking assignments, special teams contributions, and the kind of unglamorous work that only coaches watch on film. Gilliam recorded 2 catches for 24 yards through 17 games last season. With a March 12 move in the books, he now commands a two-year, $12 million deal with the New England Patriots.

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And then there’s Cam Lewis. A University of Buffalo product, he arrived as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and never left for seven seasons. Lewis served as the backup nickelback behind Taron Johnson, playing 38% of Bill’s defensive snaps along with 50% on special teams. With Johnson traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, Lewis could have stepped into expanded snaps in 2026. Instead, he inked a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

Three departures, all different paths. But the common thread was that each of them showed up every week and did exactly what was asked of them. It’s something franchise quarterback Josh Allen is also striving towards this offseason for Buffalo.

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Josh Allen’s push for a better roster

While Buffalo posted its goodbyes, Josh Allen was quietly clearing the cap runway for what comes next for this team.

According to Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti, the Bills converted $15.2 million of Allen’s salary into a signing bonus, clearing roughly $12 million of the 2026 cap ledger. With this move, Allen’s cap hit drops from $56.39 million to $44.2 million, with a base salary of just $1.3 million.

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Now, this isn’t the first time Allen has put team flexibility ahead of personal cash flow. Allen had helped Buffalo free up $16.7 million in cap space with a restructure in the 2024 offseason. It’s the franchise quarterback move, the kind Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott have also made this offseason for their teams.

The 2025 numbers justify that confidence for Buffalo. Allen put up 3,668 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, a 69.3% completion rate, 579 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns during the regular season. The Bills have grown tired of falling short in the playoffs for seven straight seasons, and these contract moves might ultimately turn things around.

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One of the biggest reasons for this restructure was Dante Moore. Buffalo sent their 60th overall pick to the Chicago Bears to bring in the wide receiver, along with the 165th overall pick. But to lock in Moore, the Bills needed cap space, and Allen stepped up. Additionally, tight end Dawson Knox is also back on a new three-year, $20 million deal. Center Connor McGovern, meanwhile, has been extended to a four-year, $52 million deal.

Saying goodbye to Edwards, Gilliam, and Lewis certainly stung for Buffalo. But the roster rebuild has already begun, and Josh Allen is willing to do everything he can to make sure his team can reach the Super Bowl at last.