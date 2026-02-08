Bills Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Buffalo Taking Texas A&M WR In 1st Round To Replace Keon Coleman

Essentials Inside The Story
- Playoff failure forces Buffalo into reset around Josh Allen
- Coaching change sharpens urgency to upgrade offense and defense
- Draft targets speed, pass rush, and secondary stability
Another exit from the playoffs before reaching the Super Bowl led to the dismissal of Sean McDermott, the team’s long-time head coach. The team desperately needs more downfield weapons for quarterback Josh Allen, as well as help on all three levels of the defense.
NEEDS:
Wide Receiver
At the time they made the pick, I questioned the choice of Keon Coleman, an inconsistent wideout from Florida State who does his own thing. Considering the recent comments of owner Terry Pegula, Coleman may be wearing a different uniform next season. The argument could be made that the Bills need two receivers.
Pass Rusher
Joey Bosa was signed to a one-year contract last season and responded with just five sacks. A.J. Epenesa has never lived up to expectations, and there’s nothing in the pipeline.
Safety
Taylor Rapp, who played just six games last season, is in the final year of his contract. His best football is behind him. Veteran backup Jordan Poyer is a free agent and will be 35 years old when the season starts.
MOCK DRAFT:
ROUND 1: KC Concepcion/WR/Texas A&M
I’ve felt pretty good about this pick through the early process of mock drafts. Concepcion can take the top off the defense and give Buffalo the vertical threat it hasn’t had since Stefon Diggs was traded. The Aggies junior also brings impact as a return specialist.
ROUND 2: Genesis Smith/S/Arizona
Smith is a rangy free safety who does a great job defending the run. He possesses terrific size and next-level ball skills.
ROUND 3: Brian Parker II/IOL/Duke
Starters Connor McGovern (center) and David Edwards (guard) are slated for free agency. The Bills have young talent on the offensive line depth chart, but Parker, who played right tackle in college, has more upside than any of them.
ROUND 4: Max Llewellyn/DE/Iowa
Llewellyn is a perfect fit for the Bills system and an explosive athlete with great upside. Like another former Hawkeye on the roster, A.J. Epenesa, he looks better than he plays, but he’s worth a roll of the dice on Day 3.
Buffalo has reached the point where promise alone is no longer enough. If this reset works, Josh Allen finally gets the support he’s been missing.
