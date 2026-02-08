Bills Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Buffalo Taking Texas A&M WR In 1st Round To Replace Keon Coleman

Essentials Inside The Story Playoff failure forces Buffalo into reset around Josh Allen

Coaching change sharpens urgency to upgrade offense and defense

Draft targets speed, pass rush, and secondary stability

Another exit from the playoffs before reaching the Super Bowl led to the dismissal of Sean McDermott, the team’s long-time head coach. The team desperately needs more downfield weapons for quarterback Josh Allen, as well as help on all three levels of the defense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

NEEDS:

Wide Receiver

At the time they made the pick, I questioned the choice of Keon Coleman, an inconsistent wideout from Florida State who does his own thing. Considering the recent comments of owner Terry Pegula, Coleman may be wearing a different uniform next season. The argument could be made that the Bills need two receivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pass Rusher

Joey Bosa was signed to a one-year contract last season and responded with just five sacks. A.J. Epenesa has never lived up to expectations, and there’s nothing in the pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Safety

Taylor Rapp, who played just six games last season, is in the final year of his contract. His best football is behind him. Veteran backup Jordan Poyer is a free agent and will be 35 years old when the season starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOCK DRAFT:

ROUND 1: KC Concepcion/WR/Texas A&M

Imago December 20, 2025, College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M wide receiver KC CONCEPCION 7 carries the ball after a catch during the CFB First Round playoff game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20, 2025 in College Station, Texas. Miami won, 10-3. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20251220_zap_c201_056 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

I’ve felt pretty good about this pick through the early process of mock drafts. Concepcion can take the top off the defense and give Buffalo the vertical threat it hasn’t had since Stefon Diggs was traded. The Aggies junior also brings impact as a return specialist.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 2: Genesis Smith/S/Arizona

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2023: Valero Alamo Bowl Arizona vs Oklahoma DEC 28 December 28, 2023: Arizona Wildcats safety Genesis Smith 12 celebrates his interception with teammates during the Valero Alamo Bowl NCAA football game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners in San Antonio, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Trask Smith/Cal Media California USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231228_zma_c04_145.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree215430

Smith is a rangy free safety who does a great job defending the run. He possesses terrific size and next-level ball skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: Brian Parker II/IOL/Duke

Imago November 29, 2025: Duke University tackle Brian Parker II blocks against Wake Forest. NCAA, College League, USA football game between Wake Forest University and Duke University, at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina. /CSM Durham United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_727 Copyright: xDavidxBeachx

Starters Connor McGovern (center) and David Edwards (guard) are slated for free agency. The Bills have young talent on the offensive line depth chart, but Parker, who played right tackle in college, has more upside than any of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 4: Max Llewellyn/DE/Iowa

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Iowa Vs USC NOV 15 November 15, 2025 Los Angeles, CA.USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava 14 runs looking to pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Max Llewellyn 48 defends in action in the second quarter during the NCAA Football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California..Mandatory Photo Credit: Louis Lopez/Cal Media Credit Image: Louis Lopez/Cal Sport Media Los Angeles Ca United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251115_zma_c04_1205.jpg LouisxLopezx csmphotothree444117

Llewellyn is a perfect fit for the Bills system and an explosive athlete with great upside. Like another former Hawkeye on the roster, A.J. Epenesa, he looks better than he plays, but he’s worth a roll of the dice on Day 3.

Buffalo has reached the point where promise alone is no longer enough. If this reset works, Josh Allen finally gets the support he’s been missing.