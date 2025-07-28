Bills Announce 2 Roster Moves After Josh Allen’s Major Demand to Sean McDermott & Locker Room

The Buffalo Bills are doubling down. After a rocky postseason exit last year, the front office has gone all in to reshape the roster. Sean McDermott’s offseason mission has been clear: equip Josh Allen with everything he needs to win now. NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice may have crowned Buffalo as the top offense heading into 2025, but he didn’t sugarcoat the reality—outside of James Cook and Khalil Shakir, this unit is riding on potential, not proof. For a team that’s flirted with greatness but fallen short, that kind of gamble simply doesn’t fly anymore.

Josh Allen knows it. So does the locker room. And according to insiders, he’s made his stance known behind closed doors—he wants reliability, depth, and a roster that doesn’t leave him carrying the full weight of expectations. McDermott didn’t wait long to act. Midway through training camp, the Bills responded with two roster moves aimed squarely at shoring up those weak spots.

And now, the first of Buffalo’s two roster moves brought in a familiar face: wide receiver Deon Cain. The team announced the signing on X, confirming they’ve added Cain to the training camp roster while releasing cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. Cain isn’t a stranger to Buffalo—he was part of their 2024 preseason lineup and logged three catches for 28 yards during that stint. But now, the stakes are higher. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Colts back in 2018, Cain’s NFL journey has taken him through Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Philly.

Looks like his career numbers—15 games, six starts, and 124 total receiving yards has caught Buffalo’s eye. Cain was named MVP of the 2023 USFL Championship game atorching defenders for three touchdowns with the Birmingham Stallions. With Buffalo seeking stable depth behind Khalil Shakir and looking for veteran presence that doesn’t cost them cap flexibility, Cain’s addition could be more about filling in the gaps with grit. Not only that but the Bills have also signed wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi. An undrafted free agent who most recently played at Mississippi State. With Stefon Diggs now gone, and as Gennaro Filice pointed out, the team is actively searching for reliable options who can step in and stretch the field.

Akharaiyi may be raw, but his ability to separate deep gives Josh Allen exactly what he’s missing—a potential burner who doesn’t need to be WR1 to make noise. If the former Bulldog can carve out even a small role, it could give Allen just enough ammo to keep defenses honest.

Josh Allen opens up about Super Bowl pressure as doubts still linger

Is Josh Allen overrated or just under-crowned? That debate has floated through NFL circles for years—yet only outside Buffalo. Inside the locker room and throughout Bills Mafia, there’s no confusion about who Allen is or what he brings. He was named NFL MVP in 2024 despite putting up his lowest yardage since 2019. A dip partly explained by a fractured left hand suffered in Week 1. Even so, he led all quarterbacks in total touchdowns through their first seven seasons and posted a career-low eight turnovers. Cleaning up the one critique that had dogged him most. Yet the ultimate question still hangs over everything: Can he win it all?

via Imago DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 15: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 talks to the fans during the Detroit Lions versus the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday December 15, 2024 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 15 Bills at Lions EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon258202412150668

The answer, according to Allen himself, is the one thing fueling every rep at training camp. “How much do these people mean to you as well as yourself … in terms of what it would mean to bring home the Lombardi? Yeah, I mean, I think it continues to drive us,” Allen told NFL Network after a rain-soaked session. “Internally I want to do it, you know, for selfish reasons. But when you have everybody in the city, in western New York for that matter, and Bills Mafia across the globe pulling for you and rooting for you, it makes you play that much harder.” His voice didn’t shake. It was the sound of a quarterback who knows history doesn’t remember MVPs without rings.

Still, the pressure’s real. Under Joe Brady’s play-calling, Allen’s numbers have dipped—averaging just 226.5 passing yards per game. A near 40-yard drop from the Dorsey era. But the Bills are now built for balance, no longer relying on Allen to carry the offense solo. That might help in January. It also means the bar has shifted. Allen has to close, to finish games the way Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady once did. Allen admitted, “It’s just not allowing things to deter us from being who we are and doing what we do. … We’re going to keep working hard just to make sure our focus is on the main thing and that’s bringing a Lombardi trophy here.” Nothing else matters. Not stats. Not MVPs. Just one ring. And until he gets it, Allen knows the story remains unfinished.