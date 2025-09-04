Bills Confirm Double Blow for Josh Allen After Sean McDermott Gets Unexpected Injury Update

To kick off the Bills’ first regular-season week of practice, Sean McDermott had more than a few health updates to share. With a prime-time opener against the Ravens looming large in Charm City, the coach revealed not just one but three key starters on the injury list. So, who’s on the new IR list?

Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford, and kicker Tyler Bass are placed on Injured Reserve. As it stands, White, who left the last practice ahead of Buffalo’s preseason finale with a lower-leg issue, will sit out Wednesday’s practice in Orchard Park. McDermott clarified he’s not being ruled out for Sunday’s clash, but it’s still a wait-and-see. On the other side of the secondary, Benford is dealing with his own lower-leg problem that has him limited in drills. But per reports, the exact injury is undisclosed, as Benford hasn’t practiced since Aug. 21 during training camp. Additionally, Bass “was also expected to be limited during Wednesday’s practice,” per McDermott, as he continues to work through pelvic soreness from late July. But then came the real gut punch.

On top of those previous injuries, another injury stung the team. As beat reporter Matt Parrino noted, “Keon Coleman was limited in practice today with a groin injury. Something to monitor the rest of the week.” That alone would’ve rattled Bills Mafia. Yet minutes later, another blow landed. Sports anchor Carl Jones reported, “The Bills are signing Gabe Davis to the practice squad. In order to make that transaction, the team will release Jordan Poyer because they already have 6 vested veterans on the practice squad.” For Josh Allen, those two big targets are suddenly out of the scene, like the names mentioned above.

Buffalo plans to slide Gabe Davis onto the IR practice squad while he recovers from meniscus surgery, which sidelines him for at least four weeks. The 26-year-old wideout knows Orchard Park well, having spent four years with the Bills. During that tenure, Davis recorded 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns before an ill-fated stop in Jacksonville. There, his one season ended abruptly despite two years left on a $39 million deal, though he still notched 20 catches, 239 yards, and two scores. Similarly, Buffalo will also re-sign Poyer once the shuffle clears, after placing Davis on the practice squad injury list.

Coming back to Coleman, he showed real promise last year with 29 receptions on 57 targets for 556 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. His 19.2 yards per catch showed promise. So yes, losing both Coleman and Davis leaves Josh Allen with thinner options. But not everything is negative. There’s some unexpected good news still waiting in the wings for Buffalo.

Good news and more injury updates on Josh Allen’s Bills

To start with some positivity, Khalil Shakir gave Bills Mafia a reason to smile. After suffering a high-ankle sprain during the open practice back on August 1, the wideout was finally a full participant in Wednesday’s session. The team had hinted he’d be ready for Week 1. Then again, special teams remained a storyline.

Buffalo quietly worked out three free-agent kickers this past week—Eddy Pineiro, Zane Gonzalez, and Greg Joseph. But when asked about the position battle, Sean McDermott confirmed there were no signings. On Bass’ availability against Baltimore, McDermott kept it short and open-ended: “We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, the offense saw another familiar face back in pads. Curtis Samuel, who missed big chunks of training camp and even the preseason finale due to a hamstring injury, enters the regular season with a clean bill of health. McDermott explained that Samuel was dealing with a “personal thing” that kept him off the field. But the coach quickly confirmed that he would be on the practice field on Wednesday.

For Josh Allen and the Bills, that is a huge relief. But, Maxwell Hairston (LCL sprain) and DT DeWayne Carter (Achilles) remain unclear. Hairston might miss four games, while Carter is highly likely to miss the entire season. That’s far from ideal to start a new campaign. Yet, for now, the silver lining is that neither White nor Benford appears to be dealing with a long-term issue. And the game is about to kick off on September 7.