Bills’ Dalton Kincaid Shares Off-Field Move with $58B Company Amid Injury Concerns

Buffalo Bills’ tight end Dalton Kincaid has just rolled out a sweet new partnership for Buffalo. The TE has grabbed the spotlight this season in Buffalo for his partnership with quarterback Josh Allen. But this time, Kincaid just made headlines as he announced a new off-field partnership with Snickers.

In the caption of his latest Instagram post, Dalton Kincaid wrote:

“#SNICKERS_Partner Bills Mafia – Satisfy your halftime hunger the rest of the season! For more halftime hacks, visit SNICKERS.COM/HALFTIME.”

Dalton Kincaid made his collaboration with the $58 billion global candy giant even sweeter as he shared a photo of himself with a big smile while holding two Snickers bars. His message to the Bills Mafia was simple and fun. It also made fans wonder. Is Snickers becoming the unofficial halftime snack for the Bills Mafia? It sure feels like it.

Fans might already know that Snickers is the Official Chocolate Sponsor of the NFL, and this isn’t their first connection to Buffalo’s stars. They have also collaborated with Josh Allen this year.

In September, Snickers unveiled three new ‘Josh Allen Sauces’. Yes, sauces inspired by the quarterback himself. They featured unique barbecue flavors made with ingredients from the Snickers bar. The slogan with the sauces even claimed that they were “so good, you’ll jump through the table.”

The Instagram caption of the post by Snickers then proudly introduced the flavors:

“Caramel Buffalo, Peanut Teriyaki, Chocolate BBQ – from the sweet satisfaction of a SNICKERS bar to bold, saucy snacking. We’ve got your game day covered.”

The Bills Mafia has already tried those sauces at halftime this season. But the collaboration between Smickers and the Bills did not just stop there. In October this year, the Bills also posted birthday wishes for Dalton Kincaid on social media in a paid partnership with Snickers.

“Drop a 🎂 below to wish Dalton Kincaid a happy birthday!! SNICKERS | #BillsMafia,” the caption of the Instagram post read.

So, this new collaboration with Snickers feels like a natural next step for Dalton Kincaid. It also arrives during the best stretch of his young career. The 26-year-old TE has 29 receptions for 448 yards so far this season. His 15.4 yards per catch already mark a career-high for him. So, he has quickly become one of Josh Allen’s most trusted targets.

It’s only fair to say that Dalton Kincaid has earned the growing spotlight. His new partnership only adds personality and a bit of fun to a Bills fanbase that could use a lift. The team has dealt with injury concerns almost every week, and recently, it’s been with Kincaid.

Dalton Kincaid’s injury creates more trouble for Josh Allen’s offense

Dalton Kincaid hasn’t played for the Bills since Week 10. He left the game against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter with a hamstring issue and never returned. The Bills then listed him as week-to-week. But the concerns about Kincaid’s injury have increased as missed three straight games for Buffalo.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

As such, Bills reporter Sal Capaccio asked Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott for an update on the TE on December 1. But McDermott kept things vague as he said, “We’ll see where that leads us this week”.

McDermott’s tone hinted at progress. Dalton Kincaid practiced in a limited capacity twice last week, and he is now listed as questionable. But if all goes well, he has a real chance to return in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, even if Dalton Kincaid plays, the Bills could limit his snaps. Yet, honestly, even a limited Kincaid feels better than no Kincaid. His presence affects wins, too, in Buffalo. The team holds a 6-2 record in games Kincaid has played. Without him, they are 2-2. That difference speaks volumes.

Nevertheless, to fill the gap left by Dalton Kincaid’s absence, Buffalo elevated tight end Keleki Latu. But if Kincaid sits again, Dawson Knox will likely become the No. 1 tight end for the Bills. However, Knox hasn’t matched Kincaid’s production. That makes it hard to see him as a strong option in the offense. So the Bills Mafia needs to wait a little longer to see Josh Allen’s offense breathe easier again.