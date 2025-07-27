Bills DC Announces Plans for Joey Bosa After Sean McDermott’s Defense Disappoints

The embers of Buffalo’s defensive pride still glow, but last season? They got doused. Remember 2024? Tre White’s ACL tear. Matt Milano’s leg snapping like a twig. DaQuan Jones vanishing into IR purgatory. The vaunted ‘Bend But Don’t Break’ philosophy didn’t just bend—it broke, coughing up 5.2 yards per rush (31st in the league) and wilting like week-old wings in crunch time. Opposing QBs set up shop in the pocket like they were streaming Andor on a Sunday couch— “I can’t swim” might as well have been the Bills’ secondary’s motto.

Enter Bobby Babich. Buffalo’s new defensive maestro isn’t here to rebuild. He’s here to reignite. And his first move? Unleashing Joey Bosa—with surgical precision. Bosa: The Three-Down Torchbearer.

Babich’s vision is crystal clear: Joey Bosa isn’t a luxury pass-rush specialist. He’s the engine. “They view Bosa as a three-down guy,” stressed Joe Marino, threading urgency into every syllable. “The approach? Make sure he’s healthy. Everything we do orbits that.” Translation: Forget seeing Bosa in full-team drills every practice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Thursday? He crushed individual technique work while Greg Rousseau and Von Miller repped team sets. Marino uttered that Babich’s calculus is simple—preserve the fire for Sundays. “I don’t know if that means he won’t be just a long-and-late down guy, but they’re looking at Bosa as a three-down player. And you know, they said obviously the approach… is to make sure that he’s as healthy as possible.”

Consider the pedigree: 72 career sacks, 17 forced fumbles, and a resume dotted with ‘Oh-MY-GOD’ moments—like that 2020 demolition derby vs. Buffalo (3 sacks, 5 QB hits). Yet, injuries stalked him in L.A.: 23 missed games from 2022-2024. Babich won’t gamble. Bosa’s calf strain in May OTAs? Lesson learned. His workload isn’t just managed—it’s curated.

The blueprint: Less rigidity, more ruthlessness

Let’s keep it a buck: Sean McDermott’s 2024 defense was softer than un-toasted white bread. Third-down stops? Nowhere. QB pressure? Minimal. And when the lights got bright? Poof. The unit collapsed like a folding table at a Bills tailgate. Babich felt that sting acutely. After two training camp practices yielded just ONE takeaway, he called it out: “Disappointed.”

But then—Taylor Rapp happened. “Well, Friday came… and Taylor Rapp had three interceptions. That’s a lot. Even for a training camp practice, three picks. And so I continue to tell you, don’t sleep on Taylor Rapp. They love this guy. He’s an outstanding tackling safety.”

Rapp didn’t just snag picks; he authored a highlight reel synced to Buffalo’s heartbeat: Game-sealing INT vs. Miami to clinch the AFC East (2023), Playoff theft against Jackson’s Ravens, Clutch fourth-quarter pick vs. the Colts With Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer gone, Rapp isn’t just a safety—he’s THE safety. Rookie Cole Bishop and Damar Hamlin? They’re battling for the right to be his running mate.

Babich’s fix isn’t subtle:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unshackle the scheme: Ditch predictable Cover-2 shells. Mix in press-man, simulated pressures, and—dare we say—blitzes that don’t scream ‘I’M COMING!’ from Orchard Park.

Unleash the youth: First-round CB Maxwell Hairston breaking up passes. Rookie DT DeWayne Carter collapsing pockets. This isn’t 2024’s patchwork D.

Unify around Bosa: Let him attack from wide-9, slide inside on passing downs, or hunt QBs beside Rousseau. “Bosa can play anywhere,” gushed one camp observer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The message in the defensive room? Burn the ‘Bend But Don’t Break’ mantra. Replace it with “break them.”

As Babich would say—channeling a rebel’s grit from a galaxy far, far away— ‘Fight the Empire!’ Buffalo’s defensive empire starts now. With Bosa’s managed fury. With Rapp’s ball-hawking poetry. And with a DC refusing to let last year’s disappointments define tomorrow’s legacy. “We want to build that callus,” Babich declared. Adversity isn’t feared here. It’s fuel.