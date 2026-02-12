Bills’ Dorian Strong Shares Update on Neck Surgery After Suffering Career Threatening Injury

Bills cornerback Dorian Strong was ruled out for the remainder of his rookie season after suffering a neck injury following Week 4. To make matters even more concerning, general manager Brandon Beane had earlier admitted there’s a slight possibility that Strong’s career could be over before it truly had the chance to begin. But now, Strong himself has offered clarity on his situation for the second time.

On February 11, Dorian Strong shared an Instagram story on his official account, two pictures of him in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace and making a positive hand sign while smiling.

Strong captioned the story “road to recovery” with a bandaged heart emoji, suggesting that he is staying optimistic about recovering from his neck injury. Before dropping this story, he also offered a more detailed update on his Instagram feed last week.

“GRATEFUL FOR IT ALL,” he stated, “These past couple of months have been crazy. A lot of ups, a lot of downs, but I have been able to get my mental right. I’m excited to have this procedure and get back and be better than ever! I appreciate everybody who reached out. I appreciate the MAFIA for support and prayers.”

Imago Credit: Instagram/ king_dorian_

Looking at his career arc, Dorian Strong’s rookie year hit a wall early. He suffered the injury during Buffalo’s win over the New Orleans Saints, and the Bills had to place him on injured reserve ahead of Week 5.

Strong was playing like a guy drafted much higher than the sixth-round pick before the neck injury that has impacted his rookie year. In the four games the rookie played, he logged 39% of the team’s defensive snaps and was on the field for 40% of Buffalo’s special teams plays. When targeted in coverage, he gave up just three catches for 18 yards on four attempts, as per Next Gen Stats.

And when he went down with the injury, GM Brandon Beane also saw his situation as a ‘very serious deal’ that might determine his future playing ability.

Fellow rookie Max Hairston was also down with a season-ending ankle injury. Luckily for the Bills, he’s projected to be back next season, but there’s still uncertainty surrounding Dorian Strong’s future. We’re yet to know whether he’ll be able to suit up in 2026, or at any point beyond that.

Timeline and expectations for Dorian Strong’s 2026 return

Dorian Strong had neck surgery on February 11, 2026, and the Bills haven’t shared an exact return date. Strong’s post-surgery “road to recovery” update is certainly positive. However, it is more important to understand what it means for the Bills’ defense, which has been searching for stability at corner.

According to an NFL study, season-ending neck injuries typically result in a year-long recovery period.

We can better understand Dorian Strong’s situation using a similar example. Peyton Manning, a former quarterback, had multiple neck procedures, including a fusion, that made him miss the entire 2011 season. Many wondered if he’d ever be the same.

He came back the next year and went on to play at an elite level again. Manning’s 2012 season marked a historic comeback year with the Denver Broncos after missing the entire 2011 season. He completed his first season with 4,659 yards, 37 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 13-3 record for the Broncos.

That doesn’t mean Strong will follow that exact timeline. All cases are distinct, but it does explain why Buffalo will probably be cautious and hopeful at the same time. Any involvement from him in 2026 will probably be seen as a bonus until he gets cleared by doctors.