Bills Enlist Josh Allen’s Help for $100K Reason as Sean McDermott Steps Up for Buffalo

Josh Allen is Buffalo’s hero. Not only on the field, but also on the streets. Back in 2021, he visited the Oishei Children’s Hospital. The 10th floor, The Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing, bears the name of his late grandmother. When Patricia passed in November 2020, Bills Mafia didn’t wait for permission. They sent nearly $700,000 in donations. By year’s end, the fund topped $1 million. It’s now past $1.4 million.

Allen didn’t just tweet a thank-you, he walked the halls, playroom renamed Bills Fans Fun Zone, and stood in the space grief built into hope. “This city,” he said, “is full of good neighbors.” He’s not wrong. This isn’t just about a hospital. It’s about a bond. Between a quarterback, a fanbase, and a city that shows up, not just on Sundays.

At exactly 7:16 PM on July 15, the clock starts on one of Buffalo’s most personal traditions. Give 716, the 36-hour donation drive fueled by the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, returns in 2025 with big goals, big heart, and the biggest names in town stepping up to lead it. Right out of the gate, both team foundations are putting their money on the line. The Bills and Sabres Foundations will match the first $50,000 in donations, doubling every dollar fans give during the early hours. Whether it’s $7.16 or $716, it all gets matched instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But the opening bell is just the beginning. On Tuesday night, July 16, from 8 to 9 PM ET, Josh Allen takes center stage. For one hour only, the first 100 fans who donate $1000 or more during his power window will be entered to win a signed Allen jersey, a full-size helmet, mini helmets, and a $500 Bills store gift card. That alone will bring more than $100k in donations.

It’s not just about winning gear. It’s about giving with Allen because nobody in this city moves hearts (and wallets) like QB1. Allen’s Give 716 hours will spark another surge in fan engagement, just like it did in years past. Fans know that when Allen steps into a cause, it’s real. It’s personal. And it’s going to make a difference.

The night doesn’t slow down. Their head coach is also firmly supporting Buffalo’s biggest day of giving.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Allen’s head coach steps up for the community

Head coach Sean McDermott will be leading the donations immediately after his signal caller from 9 PM ET. The reward? He will match $20,000 in donations with his wife, Jamie McDermott. That shows the era in Buffalo, one of love, support, and commitment to the fans.

The next day will also have plenty of reasons to donate. Start with the Bills’ preseason tickets from 8 AM ET for the first 100 donors of $117.60 or more. Donors will get Sabres Goathead signed jerseys in the power hours of July 17, but the night ends with a bang. For those who donate $50 or more between 7 PM to 11:59 PM ET, they can get Bills, Sabres, and Bandits golden tickets.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Oct 16, 2022 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 celebrates with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20221016_JAB_sm8_228

McDermott’s never been loud about his off-field leadership, but Bills fans know the kind of steady presence he brings. He’s been there through it all, from the Damar Hamlin crisis to the community trauma following the Tops supermarket shooting. When Buffalo hurts, Josh Allen’s head coach shows up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, in the 2025 edition of Give 716, he’ll do it again. Not for press. Not for headlines. But because leading this team means leading this town. And in Buffalo, fans value leadership more than wins. With $50,000 in early matches, prizes from Allen and McDermott, and over 200 local nonprofits counting on the outcome, this year’s Give 716 is set to break records and remind the NFL once again what it means to be part of Buffalo.