Bills’ Free Agent WR Shares Update on ACL Injury & Confirms Positive News for Josh Allen

His return could help stabilize Buffalo’s passing game.

Dorian Strong faces a major decision with his neck procedure.

For a Buffalo Bills offense constantly searching for reliable weapons for Josh Allen, a quiet social media post from a familiar face just provided a significant dose of offseason optimism. Their wide receiver’s recent update on his ACL rehabilitation was short, but it carried hope for both the team and its fans, signaling progress rather than uncertainty.

The spark this time came straight from social media, with Gabriel Davis posting that he underwent left ACL reconstruction on his Instagram story. No timetable was attached, but the message signaled a positive turn.

Imago Credits: Instgram/ gabedavis

Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Davis’ ACL tear after Buffalo’s win over Jacksonville, the same game where Davis went down late and didn’t return. The Bills still won that Wild Card game 27-24, but the injury ended the season for Davis immediately. His injury forced the Bills to look for better options amid a receiver room that had already taken multiple hits.

Davis had only two catches for 14 yards before he went down, injuring his knee while taking a hit as he tried to catch a pass. And this wasn’t a standalone incident in his injury history.

The ACL tear is the latest setback for Davis, who has battled knee issues before, including a torn PCL and meniscus during his 2024 season with the Jaguars. In May 2025, the Jaguars released Davis, a move that appeared to be tied to lingering questions about his recovery from injury.

So, when the Bills brought him back, it wasn’t with the expectation that he’d be ready to go in Week 1. He began the 2025 regular season on the practice squad while continuing his rehab, and by mid-November, he worked his way back into the lineup.

After working his way back from a previous injury, he managed to contribute in six regular-season games, hauling in 12 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown before this latest setback.

For the Bills, Davis’ injury wasn’t the only problem. By the time his torn ACL was confirmed, there was already a full-blown injury crisis, leaving Josh Allen with limited options even before the playoffs.

This is why Davis’ surgery report is being perceived as positive news for Josh Allen, even though it’s not a big on-field moment. With the surgery complete, there is now a plan for his healing, recovery, and return.

The Bills’ offseason injury drama has branched out in two directions as Gabe Davis takes a step in his recovery with a torn ACL, while rookie Dorian Strong prepares for a neck procedure that will decide if he will ever take the field again.

Buffalo Bills’ Dorian Strong faces a big decision after a neck injury

Bills rookie CB Dorian Strong’s football future is suddenly a real offseason storyline in Buffalo after GM Brandon Beane called the neck injury “a very serious deal” and said Strong could need a procedure that “will determine whether he can play.”

In Week 4 of the 2025 season, Strong suffered a neck injury during Buffalo’s win over the Saints. The Bills placed him on injured reserve ahead of Week 5. This move cut short an early opportunity for a late-round rookie, who had already earned meaningful snaps amid constant shuffling in the Bills’ roster.

As a sixth-round pick, Strong immediately outplayed his draft position, earning 51 defensive snaps in his Week 1 debut and quickly racking up 10 tackles over four games before the devastating injury cut his promising rookie campaign short.

After weeks of silence, Strong finally offered an update himself on social media, sharing that he’s set to undergo a procedure. He said he’s “excited” to move forward and “get back and be better than ever,” while thanking everyone who checked in and the Bills Mafia for the support. The update makes it clear that the Bills understand the situation and that Strong is moving forward with a plan to get back.