Bills GM Confirms Quadruple Update for Sean McDermott After Giving Up on Former 5th Round Pick

For the season opener against the Ravens, the Bills have pulled off major work. Locked spots, unexpected cuts, and Sean McDermott’s squad down to a 53-man roster and a reliable practice squad. Dane Jackson’s cut before pulling him for the practice squad was just one of the many surprising ones. However, this hasn’t rid the team of some major concerns about the roster depth. One such issue is their issue with the cornerback.

Tre’Davious White was in attendance at the training camp, but after his lower leg injury in the final practice, eyebrows were raised over his availability. And Bills GM Brandon Beane explained that there are doubts about the player, even when the team expects him to get back in Week 1. “I’m sure as we get into next week, Wednesday, I think, is the first day that an injury report will be due. So we’ll see what it is. Whether he can practice any or not or what that looks like at that time,” he told The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia. He added that he has faith in the rest of the lineup, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Dorian Strong, and Jackson.

Now, before raving about the addition of two veteran players, Jordan Poyer and Jordan Phillips, to the roster for a very special reason, the GM addressed the troubles in the main roster. Now, the White issue takes us to the next issue with the team, and it’s Maxton Hairwell. The GM assured that the player will likely be able to return to the field by Week 5. He hasn’t played since July due to his LCL sprain in his knee. The Bills can let Hairston start practicing again that week, and they’d have until about Oct. 22 to add him back to the main roster.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

So, if he takes the full three weeks, he would return in Week 7, which is right when the team has its bye, giving him extra time to get ready without missing a game. However, since he will have missed about two months of important practice, he’ll only have a short time to get up to speed, and putting him in a big role too quickly could backfire.

Apart from these two troubles, Beane has also brought in two veteran players on the practice squad to fill in when the team needs them. McDermott can put his worries to rest as Poyer and Phillips join the practice squad. These two players can add value and leadership to the team as expected. Bringing the two players early on with an entire season left, the Bills hope to have Poyer and Phillips also play when they are needed. “They’re selfless. Of course, they’re competitive. If their number’s called, they’re going to go out there and do their best. But they also understand, it’s do whatever it takes,” Beane said.

While Beane looks to make adjustments in the lineup, there has been constant chatter about the roster cuts.

Sean McDermott’s Bills parted ways with their QB

The Bills decided to move on from 160th overall pick, 2024 fifth-rounder, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, after just one season in Buffalo. Ulofoshio only saw action in four games as a rookie, finishing with six tackles and a pass breakup while mostly contributing on special teams. The move wasn’t a big surprise considering Ulofoshio’s competition. He was fighting for snaps against veteran Shaq Thompson, another Husky who spent nearly a decade with the Panthers before landing in Buffalo.

Thompson has racked up over 750 tackles in his career, and even with his recent injury history, the Bills leaned on his experience instead of rolling with the rookie. Ulofoshio showed his best with 10 tackles across three preseason games. However, the team needs proven options as they seal the 53-man roster. Beane and McDermott went in for the proven player. These cuts are not an easy decision for the coach.

This also makes Ulofoshio the second player from the 2024 draft class to get cut, after the Commanders let go of safety Dominique Hampton. Both guys bring athleticism and versatility, which usually earns at least a practice-squad look. For Ulofoshio, that chance came quickly. The Cleveland Browns scooped him up for their practice squad on Wednesday.