Bills HC Sean McDermott Caught Red-Handed After Running Play He Wanted Banned

Towards the end of March, when the media bombarded Bills HC Sean McDermott at The Breakers Palm Beach resort with questions about the ‘Tush Push’, he was exasperated. It was no secret that he was against the play that the Eagles were known for, and in April, his team voted to ban it. The health and safety of players were McDermott’s biggest concerns, though there was no conclusive evidence to suggest it was dangerous. But when he utilized it in his team’s 2025 season opener against the Ravens, it became a tale of paradox for many.

And so, Chase Senior, who is an NFL host, analyst, and content creator for ChatSports, took to X and wrote, “Sean McDermott voted against the tush push because of concerns with “player safety” and was very adamant about it. Week 1 and he’s running the tush push. Guess he doesn’t care about the safety of his players. Such loser energy. If his team didn’t go 0/3 on the tush push in the AFC Championship, they probably would have made it to the Super Bowl.”

Buffalo eventually won 41-40 against Baltimore, but it seems like the Bills running the play didn’t sit well with many because McDermott was highly vocal in his criticism. What’s interesting is the fact that, though the HC hasn’t been in favor of it, the team has perfected it to some extent. Buffalo converted a staggering 88.2% (60 out of 68 attempts) of their attempts into first downs since 2022. That’s better than Philadelphia’s 85.5%. Against the Ravens, though, Buffalo’s tush push flopped.

Fortunately, they made a miraculous comeback against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. But did you know the Bills also have their own version of the play?

The Bills’ ‘Shnow Plow’ is comparable to what the Eagles do. “Yes, we do a form of this play and we do it well,” said McDermott in April. However, its limitations were visible in their AFC Championship game loss to Kansas City earlier this year. Sure, Allen reached far enough to exceed the first-down marker, but that was not sufficient to avoid the line judge’s bad spot. The ball was turned over on downs at the Chiefs’ 41-yard line early in the last quarter. How exactly is this play different from what the Eagles do?

Allen’s body remains somewhat vertical as he runs into the line. Buffalo doesn’t utilize as many shovers.

While Philadelphia popularized the brotherly shove, the Bills believe in their Shnow Plow. At least, that is what Good Morning Football’s host Kyle Brandt called the play in 2023 in a discussion with Buffalo’s RB James Cook. The team is known for playing even during storms at Highmark Stadium, many of which may also involve snow. So, Shnow Plow, which is also a nickname of their favorite offensive lineman, Dion Dawkins, seems fitting.

Other names like ‘Buffalo Bobsled’, as once suggested by NBC commentator Cris Collinsworth, as well as ‘Buffalo Stampede’, and the ‘Josh Mosh’ were also in contention. But Shnow Plow is the one that stuck. What do you think?