Bills Icon Says Quiet Part Out Loud After Sean McDermott Snubbed From HC Rankings

Buffalo’s never been about headlines or hype; they leave that to flashier cities. But when something feels off, Bills fans and players alike can sense it. And this time, the rumblings aren’t coming from within. It’s outside noise, loud and lingering. Now, one of their own is stepping up and saying what everyone’s thinking: enough is enough. Because when your own doesn’t get the respect he deserves, neither from the fans nor the media, you have to step up. And that is exactly what Bills icon John Fina did for HC Sean McDermott. Every word that came out of his mouth made perfect sense.

In a recent interview, the former Bills lineman made his feelings about Sean very, very clear. “When you’re around Sean, you get the feeling that he is a real person. And you can immediately start to believe in him, his message, his methodology. I think that’s why you have such a strong culture in Buffalo right now,” he said. And these words? They aren’t fluff. This is a man who knows what it means to wear the Bills uniform, and he can see that Sean perfectly embodies that exact spirit.

“Having come up short a little bit….I’m just thrilled my team is over the 17‑year drought and we’re winning……And a lot of that comes from Sean. The way about him, the quiet confidence, very thoughtful guy…..He doesn’t think much more of himself than a regular Joe walking down the street.” You look at Sean in the press conferences, the way he behaves with his players, and simply how he conducts himself, and you’d see: He is just a humble man doing his job. And that sense of conduct? It rubs off on the players, too.

And in a league full of braggadocio? Fina’s nod to McDermott’s humility feels like a rallying cry. And don’t get it twisted, this isn’t just about the humility and loyalty. It’s about what the guy has done since he took over in 2017. Sean has stacked up 86 regular-season wins, tying him for the second-most by any coach in their first eight seasons. That’s no small feat. Under his leadership, the Bills have hit double-digit wins five years in a row, locked down the AFC East five times, and haven’t missed the playoffs since 2019.

And last year? Bills went 13–4, their one of the top records. They swept the AFC East, made a strong playoff run, and came just a few plays short in a 32–29 heartbreaker against the Chiefs in the AFC title game. So why doesn’t he get the respect he deserves from the fans? Having a good season is not necessarily contingent upon winning the Super Bowl. And those who have stuck with Buffalo since before 2017? They’d know.

It’s understandable if the fans expect too much. But the analysts? You’d expect them to give the man his flowers. But that is clearly not the case.

Sean McDermott’s name not on the list?

PFF dropped their top-ten returning head coaches list, and somehow… Sean McDermott didn’t make the cut. Not even an honourable mention. They gave love to the usual big names, Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Sean McVay, and even tossed in Kevin Stefanski, who just went 3–14 last season. Meanwhile, McDermott, with five straight playoff trips and a 13-win season, gets left out like he’s coaching in the shadows.

via Imago And even USA Today chimed in on the disrespect. They listed McDermott as the fifth most likely coach on the hot seat heading into 2025. Fifth! This, after another double-digit win season and a deep playoff run. It just shows how loud the Super Bowl-or-bust crowd has gotten.

Of course, coaches’ rankings don’t win games. But symbolism matters in Buffalo. These snubs pose an even bigger question: Does regular-season dominance mean anything if it ends in playoff heartbreak? That’s why Fina’s comments matter. He would love to see his team in the Super Bowl. But he recognises the work Sean puts into this team.

All we can do is hope that Fina’s words make a difference in how Sean is perceived. He reminded fans why McDermott matters in Buffalo. He’s built a winning culture, kept the team steady through ups and downs, and actually gives a damn about the city. PFF might ignore that, but Bills fans wouldn’t!