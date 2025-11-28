Bills Injury Report: 4 Superstars Ruled Out as Sean McDermott Announces Concerning News

After a brutal loss in Week 12, the Buffalo Bills were eager to flip the script again in Week 13. But their clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers has suffered some unexpected setbacks. Head coach Sean McDermott has just dropped the injury update, and 4 stars are out of contention.

“Coach McDermott has ruled out LT Dion Dawkins, RT Spencer Brown, LB Terrell Bernard and WR Curtis Samuel for Sunday’s game,” shared the Bills’ official X handle.

Dion Dawkins had briefly exited the field in their Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans. While he got cleared to get back in the game, the following day, he showed symptoms of a concussion and landed straight in the protocol. While Dawkins navigates the protocol now, the job of protecting quarterback Josh Allen’s blind side is likely to fall to Ryan Van Demark.

Meanwhile, Spencer Brown is suffering from a right shoulder injury, and Terrel Bernard has an elbow injury. Both of their injuries came in the 23-19 loss to the Texans. As for Curtis Samuel, he had suffered an elbow/knee injury, which kept him out of the Week 12 matchup. Now, this marks the second game he will sit out as he recovers.

Josh Allen got sacked a career-high of 8 times by Houston’s defense. Now up against an equally bruising Pittsburgh secondary, the biggest question for Sean McDermott will be whether the shuffling O-line can do a better job of protecting his quarterback this week. But as far as the other injury reports are concerned, it’s not all bad news.

Mixed bag of updates for Josh Allen & Co.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 12. He’s listed as a limited participant in Friday’s drills and heads to Week 13 as questionable. Tight end Dalton Kincaid was also listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Kincaid has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, but he did get upgraded to limited practice at last, so he might be gearing up soon if his progress continues.

But here’s the good news. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston has been navigating the concussion protocol since Week 12, but has shown steady progress. He was a limited participant on Wednesday but was upgraded to full participation on Thursday. Sean McDermott believes Maxwell is “moving in the right direction” in terms of a Sunday return.

Last, but the most important update is about Josh Allen. The quarterback had notably played through a numb shoulder against the Texans and taken brutal punishment from their defense. While he appeared on the injury report with a right elbow issue, he was a full participant throughout the week. And coach Sean McDermott notes that “He’ll be ready to play.”

The Bills are 7-4 at the moment, sitting in the second spot in the AFC East. Josh Allen’s season so far has been a mixed bag, balling out in one (6 touchdowns in Week 11) and struggling in the next (0 touchdowns and eight sacks in Week 120. The Steelers, meanwhile, are 6-5 and leading the AFC North. Their quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, is all set to take the field after missing time with a wrist fracture. Both teams are fighting for postseason relevance at this point. Once Week 13 is in the books, their playoff pictures will hopefully be a bit clearer.