Bills Injury Report: Josh Allen Confirms Update After Landing on Left Shoulder

The Buffalo Bills fell to 7-4 after a 23-19 Week 12 loss to the Houston Texans, and their biggest issue was obvious. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had almost no protection as he got sacked eight times and threw two interceptions. But what sent a shock through Western New York was when the QB hit the turf hard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the Week 12 game against the Texans, Josh Allen went down with a hard hit and immediately looked hurt. Trainers then helped him off the field, and fans feared the worst. But minutes later, he returned to the game. Post-game, Allen explained that he landed on his left shoulder and it went “a little numb.”

However, the feeling came back quickly, so he said, “We’re good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the injury could have turned out worse. It all happened just minutes before the end of the first quarter in the Thursday Night game. Josh Allen had tried to run up the middle on third down. But then Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. chased him from behind and dragged him to the turf.

As such, Anderson landed on top of Allen, and the QB hit the ground awkwardly while he dropped onto the football with his left side. The broadcast then showed Allen kicking his legs in pain. He then rolled over and clutched his left arm. Those signs made it obvious that he was hurting badly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minutes later, when Josh Allen reached the sideline, he spoke briefly with trainers and headed to the bench. Soon after, he got his left elbow all wrapped up. Commentators said it looked like a turf-burn wrap. Then, later in the game, the cameras showed him shaking out his right hand, too. But the QB did not mention it afterward.

Imago November 20, 2025, Houston, Texas, U.S: Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 during the first quarter of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on November 20, 2025. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20251120_aap_w137_027 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As it turns out, the Bills Mafia did not need to worry much about Josh Allen’s injury. But there was more cause for concern as Allen has carried the offense all season. He has already faced some struggles with his receivers. But the Texans presented the toughest challenge yet to the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the Week 12 matchup, Houston’s solid defense already led the NFL in points allowed per game (16.4). Then, against the Bills, they forced three turnovers and pressured Josh Allen constantly. They sacked him eight times – that’s a career high for the quarterback.

“Josh Allen has been sacked 6 times tonight by the Houston Texans. That’s the first time that’s happened to him since the Seattle Seahawks dropped him 7 times on Nov. 8, 2020,” wrote Fox Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano on X before Allen was sacked 2 more times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, the Bills have flashed Super Bowl potential at times. Their recent wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have shown promise. But their consistency remains a problem. Losses to the Miami Dolphins and Texans have only raised more questions.

Are the Bills really a championship team right now?

But then there’s the injury list. Josh Allen had already lost 3 key players in his offense before the Week 12 game. Now, more players have been added to the list, and that might be the most worrying part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Allen’s team faces more injuries in Week 12

Midway through the Week 12 game, the Bills’ trainers were everywhere. They checked on Josh Allen. Then they tended to cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Terrel Bernard, offensive linemen Connor McGovern and Spencer Brown. Even Dion Dawkins and Khalil Shakir got concussion checks. Both were cleared, but that’s still a lot of players down.

The defense held Houston to 23 points, which wasn’t bad. But then the defense lost Terrel Bernard to injury during the game. He injured his arm after making a tackle with Matt Milano. The LB’s reaction hinted at something serious. And now, early reports suggest that he may have dislocated his elbow. That would be a significant setback for the Bills.

Then, rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston also went down in the third quarter of the game. He couldn’t get up at first as trainers rushed over. He went into the blue tent and then straight to the locker room so doctors could check him for a concussion. That’s a real concern because he already lost a huge chunk of time this year. He missed the entire preseason and the first six games after hurting his PCL back in July. Can the Bills catch a break?

Josh Allen and his team have ten days of rest before they face the Pittsburgh Steelers next. But the Bills need more than rest. They need consistency and protection for their quarterback. The Bills now sit as the sixth seed in the AFC, and there’s still plenty of season left. But after this game, Buffalo has plenty of problems to solve.