Bills Injury Update: Latest on All 11 Absentees as Curtis Samuel Uncertain, Tyrell Shavers to Miss Time in Training Camp

It has been a week since the Buffalo Bills headed back to Rochester, New York, at St. John Fisher University for training camp. However, a flurry of injuries piled on shortly after. Several players have been missing time on the field, and as things currently stand, first-round pick from the 2025 draft, Maxwell Hairston (CB), is the latest to join the list.

The former Wildcat is undergoing tests to understand the severity of his right knee injury. It was apparently a result of a non-contact injury incurred during a pass-rush drill in Tuesday’s practice, where the defensive backs were trying to get low while rounding a hoop, making a move, and hitting a tackling dummy.

Hairston was seen walking off the field with the training staff after he was down on the ground for several minutes. Though the player was able to make his way to a medical tent, he did not return to the field again.

After practice, CB Taron Johnson spoke about Hairston’s injury. “I’ve seen guys be down for long periods of time and actually be OK, so I’m hoping that’s something like that,” Johnson said with optimism. “You hate to see it, especially when it’s non-contact,” CB Dane Jackson said. “It was a freak little trip-up.”

Safe to say, it has been quite challenging for the Bills to get through a full day of practice. Apart from Hairston, here’s a detailed list of all the 11 other absentees:

WR Elijah Moore: Moore, the current favorite to make the team as the fifth receiver, was out later on Sunday after going through some seven-on-seven. He was out again on the Monday. But it seems to be more of a maintenance-and-rest issue, and more specifically, leg soreness, rather than an injury. So far, he isn’t officially a part of the Bills’ official injury list. Reports suggest he will be back by Thursday or Friday. TE Dawson Knox: Knox, who was down with a hamstring injury and missed the first four practices of camp, was activated off the PUP list on Sunday. However, he is yet to return to practice. As per reporter Sal Maiorana, he isn’t showing much of a limp, but the team will proceed cautiously. “It’s still too early,” HC Sean McDermott said on Monday. [Injury status: Questionable for Week 1 vs. Baltimore] K Tyler Bass: The confidence Bass had redeemed during the last stretch of the 2024 season carried well into the start of training as he perfectly logged six attempts on Day 1. However, he missed some kicks on Sunday as he practiced through a moderate-to-heavy downpour and made just four out of eight attempts. It was later reported that Bass was dealing with pelvic soreness and didn’t return to practice on Monday. [Injury status: Questionable for Week 1 vs. Baltimore] WR Kaden Prather: Prather suffered a hamstring injury early Sunday and carried a wrap on his upper leg as the practice continued. The seventh-round rookie did not participate in Monday’s practice either. As he is aiming for a spot on the roster, he will continue to do limited sideline work while allowing his injury to heal. [Injury status: Questionable for Week 1 vs. Baltimore] WR Curtis Samuel: In his second campaign with the Bills, fate had it that the veteran wideout would have a rocky start to the season again. Much like the last season, Samuel has been missing out on time at training. Out of practice on Sunday, it’s a hamstring injury that has him sidelined. Health will be an important aspect for him because, although he is close to a lock for the team, he is going to battle some stiff competition in the WR room for reps. [Questionable for Week 1 vs. Baltimore] OT Spencer Brown: Brown, who was put on the PUP list going into training camp for an ailment that has been troubling the starter since minicamp, is still out of sight. Dealing with a lingering back issue, HC McDermott remained optimistic last week as he stated, “I think, really, it’s just a little bit of a flare-up right now. So just getting in the right spot so we can calm down and he can push forward here.” Don’t think the Bills are going to put him on the field during the entirety of the Pittsford portion of the camp. [Injury status: Physically Unable to Perform. Expected Return – Week 2] WR Tyrell Shavers: Shavers, who seemed like a real threat to make the 53-man roster, was looking well, and in fact, had won the rep in 11-on-11. But as he jumped up to catch the pass from QB Mike White on the final play of the day, he first landed safely, only for CB Hairston’s attempt to jar the ball loose, which forced Shavers to collapse on the ground in an instant. Shavers has been dealing with a right ankle injury since. [Injury status: Questionable for Week 1 vs. Baltimore] LB Terrel Bernard: Bernard, too, is facing hamstring problems and did not practice on Sunday. Although it’s a bit too early to rush him back to the field, considering this is someone who sports a green dot in his helmet, a lot rides on how soon he will recover. [Injury status: Questionable for Week 1 vs. Baltimore] C/G Sedrick Van Pran-Granger: The center is nursing a calf issue and was sidelined at the start of the camp. That’s a tough situation for someone to be in, who is in their second season and hoping to earn a backup spot. [Injury status: Physically Unable to Perform. Expected Return – Week 2] LB Dorian Williams: The LB, too, is dealing with a calf issue. He sustained a hit on his calf during a drill on Thursday and sat out Friday’s practice as a precaution. It’s still up in the air how serious the injury is. Williams, after all, has never missed a game since he joined the league in 2023. [Injury status: Questionable for Week 1 vs. Baltimore] OT Alec Anderson: As per reports, he has been experiencing a sore knee since Monday. He and edge rusher Hayden Harris got into the first scrap of camp, but while that was going on, Harris’ helmet got ripped off. Once that was done, Anderson went away to the locker room but did not return.

HC McDermott understands it is not an ideal situation but remains optimistic. On Monday, he said, “So, you’re trying to move the team forward and develop, but it also allows an opportunity for us to see somebody step in and do the job. So, that’s just the nature of having the injuries that we do.”

While the team is working to get players back, the early weeks of camp have made one thing clear: keeping this roster healthy must be a top priority as they prepare for the 2025 season.