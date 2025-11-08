Bills’ James Cook Stops Playing Nice on Patrick Mahomes’ Struggles After Chiefs’ Last-Minute Loss

James Cook and Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 28-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes’ struggles during the game stoked the growing debate over the Chiefs’ fading dominance. Cook, after his standout performance, shared his take on Mahomes chasing the scoreboard until the last minute, turning post-game chatter into headline heat.

During a conversation on the Up and Adams show with Kay Adams, when asked if something was different about the Chiefs, James Cook dismissed the idea that Mahomes simply “had a bad day.”

“I wouldn’t say that because at the end of the day, Pat Mahomes can be Pat Mahomes. So, you’re always going to go to the end. You know, whoever got the ball last is going to win the game. But, they ran out of time,” James Cook said.

Even the numbers state that the performance wasn’t good enough for a quarterback of his calibre. Mahomes entered the game second in the NFL in passing yards and tied for first in touchdowns. Yet, when the day was over, he had 15 of 34 for 250 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, a completion rate of just 44.1 %, the lowest of his career in regular-season play.

Imago Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a first down against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

According to Nex Gen Stats, the Bills’ defense pressured Mahomes on 52.6% of his dropbacks. He was sacked three times and repeatedly hit by Buffalo’s defense. Meanwhile, the Bills controlled the game through Josh Allen’s leadership and James Cook’s offensive dominance.

Cook said Mahomes “can be Pat Mahomes” and implied that the quarterback failed to bring that version of himself in this game. He emphasized that the game always comes down to whoever has the ball last. In that sense, Mahomes’ struggles and the Bills’ execution left Kansas City with too little time and too many problems.

The Bills’ run game sets the momentum

The Kansas City Chiefs’ rhythm faltered early and never fully returned. Their offensive line collapsed under Buffalo’s pressure, leaving Patrick Mahomes struggling to connect on key downs.

“We’ve got to get there first,” Patrick Mahomes said. “We’ve got to be more consistent as a team. I’ve got to be more consistent at quarterback. And we’ve got to be able to battle.”

Missed reads and broken protection stalled drives, while turnovers erased any chance to sustain momentum. The Bills didn’t just defend, they dictated.

On the first possession of the game, Buffalo led 7-0. The Bills averaged 7.5 yards per play in the first half to take a 21–13 lead. They had their second-highest offensive success percentage of the season in the first half, with 57.6%. Buffalo capitalized in the second quarter and never looked back. Every possession had a purpose, and they had precise timing on both sides of the ball.

With 114 yards on a season-high 27 carries, James Cook became the first running back to reach 100 rushing yards against Kansas City in the previous 33 regular-season games. With five running drives of more than 100 yards this season, Cook is ranked second in the NFL for rushing yards. He is the second rushing back in Buffalo’s history after O.J. Simpson to score over 330 yards in just two games. His consistency kept the Bills ahead even when the Chiefs tried to rally late.

“Against a team like this, you have to be able to score touchdowns, not field goals,” Andy Reid said.

Kansas City showed signs of life in the final quarter, but the comeback efforts fizzled against a composed Bills defense. Each late drive ended with missed opportunities and wasted time. The Chiefs’ inability to adjust left them chasing the scoreboard instead of controlling it.