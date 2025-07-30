Bills’ Joshua Palmer Shares Josh Allen’s True Character at Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills are back at training camp, and this time, the buzz feels different. Josh Allen returned to the field in Orchard Park not just with a ball in hand, but with a mission. As he stood under the sun at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, NY, Allen made his intentions clear: “Just put your head down and work.” That’s the mindset of a leader and star quarterback. And it might just be what the Bills need this year.

After losing to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last season, Josh Allen has not hidden his motivation this year. Can he change the narrative in 2025? If you ask the man himself, he has already started. Recently, Allen entered the very exclusive “99 Club” list for Madden NFL 2026. But what’s even better? He went ahead of the Chiefs’ star QB, Patrick Mahomes, with this 99 overall rating. Yet, what really separates Allen from the rest is not just his throws or touchdowns. When the helmet comes off after brutal games, it’s his character that sets him apart. And his new teammate Joshua Palmer couldn’t stop talking about that side of him.

The Buffalo Bills’ WR Joshua Palmer had signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Bills during this offseason. Recently, he met with the media after training camp and talked about building chemistry with Allen, learning a new offense, and representing Canada in the NFL. The highlight of the interview was, however, when asked what stands out to him about Josh Allen’s leadership, Palmer did not hesitate in praising the quarterback.

Palmer said, “When I see a quarterback throw a pick, I always watch how they react.” And Allen’s reaction caught Palmer off guard as he said that Allen would just “throw one and just be like, ‘Ah, all right, whatever.’” Palmer expected frustration or yelling. Instead, Allen just hit reset. Isn’t that what separates great leaders from good players? Palmer thinks so. Allen threw 18 interceptions in the 2023 NFL season, second-most in the league.

But what’s more telling is how he handled each one. He did not unravel but rather bounced back in the 2024 season. While leading the Bills to a 13–4 record, he also threw 28 touchdowns. How many quarterbacks can throw a pick, laugh it off, and come back with a 3,731-yard drive? Only a select few, for sure.

“He’s a risk-taker,” Palmer had further said about Allen, “when things go wrong, he’s able to just shake it off and act like it never happened.” That’s confidence and not the cocky kind. Palmer admitted he’s trying to pick up some of that mindset from Josh Allen. And why wouldn’t he? Even after last season’s heartbreaking playoff loss to the Chiefs, Allen didn’t duck the spotlight. He completed 65% of his passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

And when it was over, he stood in front of the cameras and expressed pride in his locker room. You don’t see that too often. So naturally, that’s a guy you want to follow. But Allen hasn’t just impressed with his mindset after games. His character at the Bills’ training camp has been just as strong.

Josh Allen’s character sets the tone at Bills training camp

Despite having to adapt to new faces at training camp, Allen has built early chemistry with receivers both new and familiar. That includes Joshua Palmer, who’s still adjusting to a new system. But instead of feeling overwhelmed, Palmer said Allen has made that transition easier. Whenever Palmer has asked for feedback, even after practice, Allen has been right there to guide him. Palmer also noted that Allen keeps him on his toes. The wide receiver has to be ready at all times with Josh because, according to Palmer, Josh will “throw it to anybody and he can get it there.” That trust in every receiver, regardless of status or role, builds confidence throughout the locker room.

USA Today via Reuters Jul 24, 2024; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University.

Even as injuries continue to thin out the Bills’ receiving corps, Allen has not missed a beat. On Tuesday, he launched a perfectly placed 50-yard touchdown to backup receiver Stephen Gosnell, who made the biggest play of the day. Gosnell, clearly still buzzing, called it “cool” and added, “It felt good to get that first touchdown from the best quarterback in the NFL.” And honestly, can you blame him?

Off the field, Allen continues to lead with character. After Tuesday’s practice, he greeted several military members on the sidelines, removing his cap before shaking hands and signing autographs. It was a simple gesture, but it spoke volumes. Fans quickly praised him for being a genuine role model. A character like that can’t be coached – it has to come from within.

Moreover, Allen has been spreading this positive energy across the roster. He’s taken time to guide undrafted rookies through drills and has given real-time feedback to backup quarterbacks. That’s what real leadership looks like – not yelling, but lifting everyone around you. Can this mindset carry over into the regular season? It’s one of the biggest questions heading into Week 1.

But with fresh talent starting to sync up around him, this might be the most complete version of Josh Allen we’ve seen yet. Bills Mafia, are you watching? Because if Allen keeps this up, there’s no reason this team can’t go all the way.