Bills News: Damar Hamlin Admits Struggling Post-Cardiac Arrest Amid Alarming Training Camp Update

Sometimes, it takes a near-death experience to completely shift your outlook on life. Just ask Damar Hamlin. A few years ago, the Buffalo Bills’ safety with jersey No. 3 collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It wasn’t the result of a hard hit or a penalty – it was something far scarier. As he fell to the turf, the stadium fell silent. Over 70,000 fans held their breath, watching something they couldn’t quite understand in the moment. And to date, that horrific scene is terrorizing the player.

We all know that doctors revealed that Damar Hamlin had suffered cardiac arrest, caused by a rare condition called commotio cordis – a sudden blow to the chest during a critical moment in the heartbeat cycle. The condition is often fatal. But Hamlin survived. He came back after a few months to practice with his squad. But the journey wasn’t easy, Hamlin recently admitted. When Damar Hamlin returned to Paycor Stadium, the very place where his life almost ended, he said, “I made it through by the grace of God.” That moment marked not just a comeback but a rebirth. In 2023, Hamlin participated in the Bills’ voluntary minicamp. And in 2024, he played his first full NFL season since the incident. Last season, he had 62 solo tackles, 27 assists, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

Considering where he started, that wasn’t just solid – it was inspiring. Still, the journey hasn’t been easy. Recently, Hamlin opened up about the emotional and mental hurdles he faced post-recovery. After the latest practice at the Bills’ training camp, Damar Hamlin provided some insights into his process of getting over the weight of expectations after his cardiac arrest. “Last year, I was trying to prove a lot. I felt like I was chasing plays, trying to show the world that I was still the same athlete. That pressure made me antsy on the field.” Can you imagine trying to perform while carrying that weight? But this year feels different for Hamlin.

Damar Hamlin further said that he’s been playing with peace, not pressure. “Now, I don’t feel any outside expectations,” he said. “I’m just focused on my technique and letting the game come to me.” And that’s a big shift. Last year, he felt like he had to prove himself to his team. But why? Well, to show he could be a key part of the Bills’ defense. This year? He knows his coaches trust him. “My coaches know who I am. I’ll be me when it’s time to be me,” he added. Hamlin credits a lot of that growth to Bobby Babich, who’s coached him since the beginning, first as the Bills’ defensive backs coach, now as the defensive coordinator. That continuity has clearly made a difference.

Now, Damar Hamlin trusts himself, too, as he said, “I’ll be me whenever it’s time to be me.” Perhaps the most powerful part of Hamlin’s story is this: survival wasn’t the finish line; it was the starting point. Off the field, he’s become a leading voice for CPR awareness and AED access. He’s not just recovering, he’s redefining the role of a pro athlete in the community. Still, as Hamlin finds his rhythm again, the Bills are facing big challenges elsewhere. The latest issue? Injuries. And that too, lots of them.

Bills’ training camp updates continue to raise alarms

Training camp’s starting to feel more like an ER. One by one, the Bills’ key players are going down, and the list isn’t slowing up. Coach Sean McDermott opened practice with an injury report that sounded more like a full roster, 15 guys either sidelined or limited. Khalil Shakir’s now week-to-week with a high ankle sprain, just piling on the pain. Last week, they already lost Josh Palmer and Shaq Thompson, both with groin injuries. And even before any of that, camp kicked off with four names already hurting. Like Dawson Knox nursing a calf and Spencer Brown dealing with a bad back. It’s getting out of hand. And honestly, you’ve gotta ask: what’s really going on with this team’s health?

However, McDermott tried to ease the load. For that, he reduced padded practices, hoping to protect his players. But unfortunately, it hasn’t helped. “We’ve pulled back,” he said. “It hasn’t worked. It’s time to move forward.” That’s tough but necessary.

Training camp doesn’t stop. Some players like Spencer Brown and Terrel Bernard will be returning, but others will likely still be out during the preseason games. Even special teams took a hit with Kicker Tyler Bass out with a pelvis injury. The receivers have especially been banged up with Curtis Samuel (hamstring) and rookie Kaden Prather being sidelined. That leaves Keon Coleman as the only projected starter left standing as the team will prepare to face the New York Giants in the upcoming preseason game.

Then there’s rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston. He suffered a right LCL sprain. He will be on crutches with no clear timeline for return. That’s a huge blow for a first-round pick who was in the mix to start opposite Christian Benford. “He’s going to fall behind,” McDermott admitted. “He’s missing physical reps and mental reps. There’s no way around that.” So, where does this leave Buffalo?

Damar Hamlin will be in a better place this year. That’s a win. But the roster? It’s hurting badly. Can the Bills hold it together through the preseason? With depth already being tested, the Bills do not just need their players to step up; they also need some luck to make it through the camp.