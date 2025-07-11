Bills News: Josh Allen & Locker Room’s Stance for James Cook Confirmed As GM Moves On From RB

The Bills are moving fast in the offseason, handing out extensions. After a frustrating loss in the AFC despite a 13-4 season, the front office is wasting no time in locking down its stars and divorcing some. Stefon Diggs was the one being shown the exit door this offseason. On the other hand, they spent more than $500 million in contract extensions to Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard, and Khalil Shakir. But waiting quietly (rather impatiently) behind the veterans is running back James Cook.

The 2022 draft pick signed a four-year rookie contract worth $5.8 million. Now he enters the final stretch of that deal. And as extensions fly in the locker room, all eyes could shift to him. What the front office does next may reshape the backfield. Even before the training camp had begun, whispers surrounding a back-and-forth tug of war about the contract extension of running back James Cook were circulating. A source familiar with the matter told USA TODAY Sports that both sides are motivated to make it happen. But that is yesterday’s news; nothing concrete has come out of it.

Talks have been ongoing since the mandatory minicamp. The Bills’ veterans are set to report on July 22, with Cooks sending a cryptic (not really) message. “Everything is a business, so no hard feelings,” Cook said last month at minicamp, via the team’s official website. “Everything gonna work how it’s supposed to work.” But whether it actually does is still up in the air, as many factors other than Cook’s self-opinion are at play. A recent YouTube video interview of Bills beat reporter Sal Capaccio raised questions about the locker room’s response to a Cook extension.

Analyst Chris Parker asked a key question. “And they probably need James Cook pulling his weight to get where they want to go. So like, I wonder just how that dynamic might work in the Bills locker room.” Capaccio’s response reflected confidence in the team culture. “I get the sense that where this team is now, the people they have there in the locker room, the leaders especially, I don’t know if it would really matter. And they would still say, Hey, we want James to get his money.”

Cook’s 2024 season speaks for itself. He logged 1,009 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He also made plays as a receiver, pulling in 32 receptions, which ranked third on the team. Now, the Bills have shown a clear pattern this offseason. They are rewarding experiences and production. As mentioned above, Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard, and Christian Benford have all received extensions. That gives weight to Capaccio’s belief that the locker room supports Cook and will not let contract talk become a distraction.

Still, not everyone is convinced that extending Cook is the best move. Even with strong numbers, running back contracts are tricky territory. The league has seen how expensive deals at that position can become liabilities. The Bills may love Cook, but love alone does not balance a roster.

Is James Cook worth it?

James Cook made waves in February when he said on Instagram Live that he hoped to land a new deal worth $15 million per year. But that number has sparked serious debate within Buffalo’s front office. Cook’s performance in key areas makes that price tag difficult to justify. In 2024, he played just 48% of the team’s offensive snaps. That is well below stars like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, who handled 68% and 62% of their team’s snaps, respectively.

His limitations are most glaring on third downs. Cook has not established himself as a reliable blocker. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a pass-blocking grade of 52.3 in 2024. That places him in the bottom third among starting backs. This is a major concern in Buffalo’s offense. MVP quarterback Josh Allen faces blitzes on 28% of dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats. A running back who cannot protect himself poses a risk.

That lack of trust is showing. Cook chose to skip the opening portion of voluntary offseason workouts. The team is watching closely. General manager Brandon Beane gave an eerily calculated, skeptical answer. “I know we’ve had people in the building that he’s been talking with, and I have no doubt when it’s time to play football, he’ll be ready to roll,” Beane told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Inside the facility, voices like running backs coach Kelly Skipper have also pushed for more. “You can’t stay the same,” Skipper said during minicamp. “You got to chase perfection.” Meanwhile, Beane hinted there’s been no talk of a hold-in, at least not publicly. But tensions are clear. The team has just $100,700 in cap space. A major extension would squeeze the financial playbook even tighter.

Cook has talent. He has racked up 2,638 career yards. But his next deal will depend on more than past stats. Buffalo wants all-around impact. Without better pass protection and third-down presence, a $15 million paycheck looks like a long shot. For now, Cook is grinding, hoping to reset the market. But the road to perfection has more than a few hurdles left.