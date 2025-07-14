Bills News: Sean McDermott Forced To Make Tough Call as Versatile CB Shifts Roster Math, Per Insider

With just a few days left for the preseason to kick off, the Buffalo Bills can’t afford to slack off. The team’s disappointing defeat in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs may have been the final straw. The poor defense didn’t go unnoticed as the team lost 32-29 in the matchup. During the 2021 divisional round against the Chiefs, Josh Allen helped the team by 36 points and but that was until the defense fell apart and the Bills lost the game. No wonder the front office is being careful this time. However, amid this, Bills’ insider predicted that one player on the roster might leave Sean McDermott under much pressure.

Learning from last year’s mistakes, the team has carefully strengthened its roster, especially the defensive line. TJ Sanders, Deone Walker, and the Bills have continued to fuel up their defense. While these were clever picks, talent is nearly overflowing on the roster. The return of the Bills’ second-year specialist has clearly set off a quiet battle for a position on the roster.

Last year, the team quickly hopped on the opportunity to acquire defensive back/special-teams returner Brandon Codrington from the Jets. The 5-foot-9 defender had signed with the Jets after remaining undrafted in the 2024 draft. An impressive special-teams returner, Codrington is quite a one-of-a-kind talent. He is a cornerback but also a remarkable punt returner. Playing for the Bills as the primary return specialist, he made an appearance in all 17 regular-season games.

He had 925 return yards, including an impressive 11.6-yard punt return average, though he was benched during the playoffs. As he returns for the 2025 season, McDermott will clearly be under pressure to figure out how to fit the 24-year-old on the roster. As Bills reporter Sal Capaccio claimed, he is very versatile, which will make it tough for McDermott to cut Codrington from the roster.

“I think this year, it’s probably you could go six corners, four safeties. Now, I’m not even counting Brandon Codrington… Like I think Brandon Codrington is on this team unless somebody really shows that they can take the return job away,” he told Mike Schopp and The Bulldog.

However, if he were to adjust him in, the coach might have to sacrifice another elite player. Capaccio explained, “Brandon Codington factors in here because he’s a corner, but he’s also like your number one punt returner and that is a really super duper important job for the Buffalo Bills in the way you do this.” Having a trustworthy returner like Codrington will bring big changes to the roster. As Capaccio went on to add about the safeties, Taylor Rapp, Cole Bishop, Darrick Forrest, and Cam Lewis are highly valued and might be locked for the roster.

Earlier, the team had brought in former second-round pick Laviska Shenault to the roster. Codrington is aware of the competition, and he’s excited for it, as he said at minicamp. He is currently in the second year of his three-year rookie deal, which is worth nearly $2.83 million. Now it depends on the coach to decide who will make the roster. However, the franchise is likely planning to get rid of a veteran defensive player on the roster.

The Bills might part ways with their veteran defender

It hasn’t been long since the Buffalo Bills signed the veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson. And surprisingly, he could already be on his way out. The Bills had signed him in on a one-year, $1.25 million deal just back in June. But his spot on the 53-man roster is far from guaranteed. As per Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com, Thompson may not survive final cuts.

“Shaq Thompson has ties to Sean McDermott, but I can’t justify a roster spot for him at this point. The veteran has missed most of the past two seasons and will have to stay healthy to have any shot of making the initial 53-man roster,” Talbot wrote.

It seems Thompson’s health will play a big role in his uncertain status. He has appeared in only six games over the past two seasons. With such a small financial commitment, the Bills aren’t tied to keeping him if other players outperform him during training camp and preseason.

If the Bills do decide to move on, Thompson may quickly attract interest from other teams. The Baltimore Ravens, in particular, could be a potential landing spot as they continue to search for a reliable linebacker. “The Ravens can’t ignore upgrading the defense since it hasn’t been the same since they lost Clowney and Patrick Queen. It will only get worse before it gets better in the AFC, and the Ravens could pull off a one-year deal at best to put themselves in the driver’s seat of at least having a ferocious defense,” he said.

It remains to be seen how things turn out for Sean McDermott’s Bills as well as for Thompson.