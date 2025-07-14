Bills News: Sean McDermott May Replace $6M Veteran After Former All-Pro’s Return

“A really good defense starts up front,” head coach Sean McDermott said after the Bills faced a heartbreaking loss in the AFC championship Game last season. If anything, the Bills have focused on enhancing their defense side this offseason. Much to their hopes, the market this year was quite strong for defensive linemen. The team brought in players such as Maxwell Hairston, Deone Walker, Marcus Harris, and Shaq Thompson to boost its D line. And as a Bills expert claimed, the future defense line will look even more fascinating with a massive shakeup in the roster.

But before the future, here is a look at the current picture of the D line, which shows interesting additions. The team will also have its players returning healthy this year to enhance the defence. The Locked On Bills Podcast‘s host, Joe Marino, recently dissected the current Linebackers roster and expressed excitement on Matt Milano and Terrel Barnard getting back in action. The Bills’ #1 suffered a pectoral injury back in October 2024 and was sidelined for 2 games.

Milano also has a long history of injuries. Before the season began in 2024, he injured his biceps and returned late in December. So, both the hype and concern surrounding them are understandable. While speaking of Milano’s contract, he will be able to enter the free agency next year, due to the pay cut he took earlier. He signed a deal with the Bills valued at $6,306,500 as per Spotrac.

Now, Marino predicted that if Milano were to leave, they might replace him with Dorian Williams. He added that Williams might be the right piece and suggested, “I think Dorian Williams has a real opportunity here to be the succession plan for Matt Milano. If this is truly Milano’s last year in Buffalo, Dorian Williams is angling towards being the 2026 starter.” “And we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. But right now, looking at him as the third linebacker, I feel like that’s a really good option for the Bills in that spot,” he said.

via Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 05: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on January 5, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 05 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482250105182

Now, this might work as he has done it before. Back when Milano was injured, the 24-year-old had risen as a starter for the team. He ranked ninth in the NFL for total tackles with 97. Moreover, he played for both on the right side and left side of the defense, totaling 216 snaps on the right and 247 on the left. His missed tackle rate stands at 9%, ranking him 18th among linebackers who played at least 50% of their team’s snaps. However, the ultimate decision will depend on Milano’s deal as well as the head coach’s next plan.

Not just young players, the team has also boosted its roster by bringing in veteran players.

McDermott’s Bills welcome back veteran Tre’Davious White

The Bills are bringing back a familiar face, Tre’Davious White, to the roster. The veteran had a rough stretch with injuries, and a dip in form had him out of the Buffalo picture in 2024. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL back in 2021. After spending long hours to rehab, he was seen getting better by 2023. However, he sustained a torn Achilles in 2023.

But he still has it in him. After a year away with other teams, he is back with the Bills now, having signed a new deal. His jersey No. 27 was earlier given to veteran practice squad safety Kareem Jackson, but it was returned to him as he rejoined the team.

While it may feel like a reunion, this is more about the Bills’ faith in what the former All-Pro can bring to the table. He had a great run with the team in the past, being one of the great starting defensive backs. Thinking of McDermott’s era with the Bills, White cannot be forgotten. And the chemistry was present during the drills with the Bills. It was as if he never left as he joined his former teammate and defensive tackle Ed Oliver and reunited with his former teammate of 6 years, Taron Johnson.

Head coach McDermott is seemingly thrilled about the decision. “Incredibly impressed by Tre and his willingness to serve, willingness to share, willingness to impart the wisdom he’s gained in this league for however many years he’s now been in the league and share that with those young players. It’s incredible, especially when they’re battling for potentially the same position. I think that really says a lot about who Tre is as a person,” McDermott said. That’s what the Bills need right now: a leader and veteran.

Bottom line? White’s return might be a strategic move. And White’s presence could prove just as valuable off the field as it is on it.