Bills News: Sean McDermott’s Depth Chart All but Confirmed As Josh Allen’s Backup Tipped For Exit

The Buffalo Bills had a great run last season, setting a record of 525 points. Indeed, their quarterback, Josh Allen, capped the impressive season off with his NFL Most Valuable Player Award win. He is the first-ever QB in franchise history to achieve this feat and the third Bills player overall. However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott could use some strategic changes in the depth chart to strengthen their offensive line.

Bills’ GM Brandon Beane brought in wide receiver Josh Palmer after Amari Cooper. Now, last but not least, the team will need its returning players at their best health and performance to maintain its pace going into the 2025 season. And one player that comes to mind is Bills safety Cole Bishop. Will he be returning to his starting job this year?

Bills beat and sideline reporter Sal Capaccio claimed that the team will likely provide Bishop the chance to bounce back to his starting job. But it all boils down to whether he can stay healthy for the team. “I think it’s really the only true starting position that’s available on this team right now. like I mean if you want to say safety and Cole Bishop, well that’s just up to Cole Bishop. If he’s healthy, he’s a starting safety. I don’t think there’s any question in my mind about it. I could be wrong about that. But I just don’t think there’s a question there,” he told Mike Schopp and The Bulldog talk.

Bills’ No. 24 didn’t see much action during June minicamp, but he’s expected to get more reps when training camp begins on July 23, as Sal Capaccio predicted. While the team believes Bishop can reclaim his starting role, they won’t hand it to him. The former Utah Ute will have to earn it, facing stiff competition from Damar Hamlin, who stepped up in Bishop’s absence due to injury.

via Imago

The Bills selected Bishop as the 60th overall pick in the second round of the 2024 draft. They hoped that he would take over the starting safety job under Sean McDermott. He was a rookie exception. But as we know, that didn’t happen after he sustained a shoulder injury during the training camp.

His first year with the Bills wasn’t impressive. However, he wants to change that this year. And that is why he was also present early for practice this offseason. That leaves McDermott with an almost complete depth chart, except for one spot.

Bills QB battle puts Trubisky on the hot seat

After being drafted by the Bills in 2018, Allen has been a crucial player for the team. Indeed, he even contributes to front office roster decisions. But is he aware that one of his closest friends and teammates may be on shaky ground? His friend and veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who currently serves as Allen’s backup, has suddenly found himself at risk of losing his No. 2 spot on the roster.

Trubisky first signed with the Bills in 2021 during free agency. Although he later joined the Steelers, he eventually returned to Buffalo. Now, with the team bringing in Mike White last season, there’s growing speculation that he could replace Trubisky.

“This prediction may not be as bold as the others. But Mitch Trubisky’s time as the Bills’ No. 2 quarterback comes to an end this summer,” Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot said. Well, the Bills# 11 has delivered solid performances in the past. However, White’s bold and aggressive playing style seems to give him an edge.

Trubisky hasn’t stood out during minicamp, which may factor into the team’s decision. “When the Bills signed Mike White to a two-year deal late in the season, that was a fairly significant signal that the team could look to replace Trubisky this upcoming season,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia said. However, they have confirmed nothing yet. With uncertainty looming, it remains to be seen where Trubisky will land.