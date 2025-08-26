Bills QB’s Importance Vanishes in Sean McDermott’s Mind After Josh Allen Gets Major Boost

For years, the Buffalo Bills struggled to find that one guy under center who could carry the franchise. That changed in 2018 when Josh Allen arrived in Western New York. Since then, Bills Mafia hasn’t had to worry much about QB drama. And for once, the backup spot has become more of a safety net than a desperate hope.

Now, with Allen fresh off his first NFL MVP season, the 29-year-old is chasing something that still sits outside his résumé—a Super Bowl trip. He’s stepping into his eighth year as the undisputed leader, and while no one doubts his role, the question leading into camp was simple: who gets the clipboard as QB2?

Then came the answer that head coach Sean McDermott didn’t hesitate on. Of course, Josh Allen is the main man, with Mitch Trubisky slotted right behind him. For the Bills, that one-two punch feels more than enough when the goal is taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in January. So the front office wasted no time trimming the depth chart, cutting ties with Shane Buechele and Mike White.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the timing of one of those moves raised eyebrows. Just a day after Buechele started a preseason game against the Buccaneers—where Buffalo grabbed a 23-19 win—he was out the door. “Bills are waiving QB Shane Buechele, who completed 25-of-30 passes for 278 yards, a TD, and added 20 rushing yards Saturday night,” NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X. Even after that performance, the reality was he sat fourth on the depth chart behind Allen, Trubisky, and White.

But not for long. According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills also decided White’s time in Buffalo was over. “The #Bills are releasing QB Mike White, per source,” he wrote on X. Sure, White could always land back on the practice squad, but the move all but confirmed Trubisky as the chosen backup. McDermott clearly sees stability there, even if fans may question losing both Buechele and White in the same week.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Still, in today’s NFL, backup quarterbacks carry more weight than most people admit. If Allen misses time, the entire season could hinge on that decision. Plenty of playoff contenders have seen their hopes collapse after their QB1 goes down for a few weeks. Right now, Trubisky gives Buffalo the best chance to survive that scenario. However, amid these, Allen and co just got a major boost in another area that could shape McDermott’s outlook even more.