Bills Report: Sean McDermott Gets Training Camp Headache After Rookie’s Injury Update

Training camp hasn’t even kicked off yet, and the chessboard? Already scrambled. Buffalo’s defense (usually the rock of Sean McDermott’s system) suddenly feels more like a jigsaw puzzle with too many edge pieces missing. Yeah, there are some big names, familiar vets, and top draft picks in the mix. But if we’re being real? It is far from complete.

But it’s there. Especially at one spot. And the more you stare at the depth chart, the louder the question gets: Who is starting across from Christian Benford? It’s a riddle that could define Buffalo’s system. And so far, the first few hints haven’t made things any clearer. If anything? They’ve just added to McDermott’s growing headache.

In a recent episode of Locked on Bills, the host showed us a very clear picture of Buffalo’s defensive woes. “There is an unknown situation opposite of Christian Benford. I like the idea of Maxwell Hairston. But I don’t know how good he has been in the NFL, he has never played a down,” he said. And honestly? Fair point.

He’s shown flashes in training snaps, sure. His college tape’s solid. But all the hype in the world doesn’t matter once the real bullets fly. Hairston might be a first-rounder out of Kentucky and a big-time riser on draft boards, but right now? He’s still a question mark until he proves it on Sundays.

Then there’s Trey White. “What type of athleticism does he have? Can he be trusted to mirror and match? Does he limit your coverage options?” the host asked. McDermott needs a CB2 who can stick in man, handle motion, and not get cooked. But right now? That version of White is still a question mark. His 2024 PFF grade? Just 52.9. Sitting in the lower half of all corners.

If neither Hairston nor White shows they’re the guy, the Bills might have to turn to vets like Dane Jackson, Dorian Strong, or Jamarcus Ingram. And the host isn’t too big a fan of that idea. “If the Bills get down to Dane Jackson … you’re not real satisfied with that. Something went real wrong.” And yeah, that kind of says it all. Secondary depth questions happen across the league. But in Buffalo? That drop off from CB1 to CB2 is very steep. It’s far from ideal.

via Imago Credit: Instagram

So what’s Buffalo got going for it? Christian Benford. The guy just landed a huge four-year, $76 million extension. And why not? He finished 2024 as one of the top five corners in the league, per PFF, with an 82.6 grade, two picks, and ten pass breakups. He’s that guy. But even the best anchor needs something solid next to him. And right now, the Bills still don’t know who’s locking it down on the other side.

It’s a big ask for Sean’s coaching staff, that’s always been built on stability. But the clock is ticking. If CB2 still feels like a mystery once camp heats up, all that aggressive roster building Buffalo’s done could start to backfire. Moreover, it doesn’t end at the CB2 position.

Jackson’s injury adds to Sean McDermott’s defensive woes

It’s just the beginning of the cornerback drama. Right as camp gets going, rookie edge rusher Landon Jackson lands on the active/PUP list with some nagging, undisclosed injury. Probably picked up sometime after training camp. That’s not what you want to hear about a third-rounder expected to rotate behind Rousseau and Bosa.

Especially not a guy who wowed scouts with a 40.5-inch vert at Arkansas and came in hyped as a legit three-down threat off the edge. A league source said the hope is Jackson comes off the PUP list and gets back on the field before full camp kicks in. But let’s be real — every missed rep matters.

If Jackson’s missing time, that’s one less fresh body in the D-line rotation. And that means more wear and tear on the starters… and even more pressure on the linebackers and corners (yep, looking at you, CB2) to hold up longer than they should have to. It’s a domino effect — and it’s already shaking things up.

And it’s not just about depth. It’s about timing. Jackson being banged up means Sean McDermott’s defense misses a real shot to come out of the gate fresh and in sync. When a guy like that can’t go, it throws off the rhythm. And Bills fans know this much: when your front four isn’t clicking, the cracks show up everywhere. Weak pressure leads to weak coverage.

So yeah — with the CB2 spot still wide open and Landon Jackson’s status in the air, the Bills are walking into camp in a tricky spot. One rookie edge rusher stuck on the sideline. One corner job totally up for grabs. And as for McDermott? You can just picture him pacing like crazy right about now.