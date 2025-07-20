Bills Rookie’s 3-Word Injury Update for Sean McDermott After HC Forced to Make Roster Decision

Remember that October night in Tuscaloosa two years ago? When a 6’6″ Arkansas edge rusher stalked the backfield like a glitch in Alabama’s system, racking up 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks in a near-upset? That performance wasn’t just stats on a sheet; it was a declaration. A raw, powerful statement that this kid belonged on the biggest stages. Fast forward to a buzzing Seneca One in Buffalo this past weekend, and that same rookie, now clad in McDermott’s Bills blue, delivered another kind of statement – shorter, but loaded with the weight of a franchise’s summer hopes.

“Body feels great.” Three words. Simple. Direct. Uttered by Landon Jackson to Trainwreck Sports‘ Carson Hayek at MafiaCon 2025. Yet, in the context of the past week, they resonated like a starting pistol. Just days before, on July 15, the Bills had placed their prized third-round pick (72nd overall) on the active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The reason? An undisclosed offseason niggle, a whisper of concern rippling through the Bills Mafia.

Head Coach Sean McDermott, ever the meticulous planner, was forced into an early roster decision, sidelining the 264 lb defensive end before camp even kicked off at St. John Fisher. Sources whispered optimism – “hopeful he’d be good to go” – but uncertainty lingered like Buffalo humidity.

Then came MafiaCon. Jackson, immersed in the glorious chaos of table-slams and bowling-ball shots, was enjoying his first taste of the legendary Bills Mafia. “Really enjoyed… you know getting to meet all the Bills Mafia, interacting with the fans,” he shared with Carson Hayek, the energy palpable.

“Kind of just being here for them before season… you know and really getting to see… how they are as people… it has been great. I’ve really enjoyed it—a great community.” His smile was genuine, his demeanor relaxed. And when Hayek cut to the chase – “How does body feel?” – Jackson didn’t hesitate. “I’m ready to get going… I’m gonna be fully good to go for camp. So I am really excited about it.”

It’s the update McDermott and Defensive Coordinator Bobby Babich desperately wanted to hear. Jackson’s blend of athleticism – a 4.68s 40-yard dash and a freakish 40.5-inch vertical that led all edge prospects – and college production (16 career sacks, ~28 TFLs) is precisely why Buffalo invested that $6.62 million rookie deal ($1.45 M guaranteed).

He’s not just depth; he’s a potential cornerstone, a player Babich lauded post-draft for his “three-down upside” and maturity. His goal? Pure, foundational football: “Personal goal? For starters, earn the trust of my teammates and coaches… that’s the only way as a rookie you can get on the field and excel. So it always has to start with earning the trust of teammates and coaches.”

Why this matters more than ever for McDermott

McDermott’s forced PUP decision wasn’t made in a vacuum. It directly impacts the delicate ecosystem of Buffalo’s defensive end rotation. While stars Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau anchor the edges, the spots behind them are fiercely contested. Jackson’s absence, even if brief, opens immediate reps for fellow rookie Javon Solomon and veteran A.J. Epenesa.

It also subtly pressures the timeline for integrating Michael Hoecht post-suspension. Jackson projects as a vital rotational piece, potentially eating 10–15 snaps per game early on. His unique combination of length and power offers something different – a potential Madden-esque X-Factor ability to disrupt both run and pass. Every day missed on PUP is a day lost refining that potential within McDermott’s demanding system.

The good news? The active/PUP designation is a holding pattern, not a parking spot. Jackson can be activated the moment team doctors clear him. His own confidence, echoing through those three simple words – “Body feels great” – combined with the team’s initial optimism, strongly suggests that moment is coming soon. Maybe even before the first full-squad pads crackle at Fisher.

As the interview wrapped, Hayek quipped, “Does this train ever stop?” Jackson’s response, a grin spreading beneath his signature headband (a nod to the alopecia he’s openly championed since childhood), was pure belief fuel: “No.”

For McDermott, navigating the treacherous path back to the AFC Championship and finally dethroning Kansas City, he needs every weapon ready. Landon Jackson, the disruptive force from Alabama, sounds ready to get that train rolling right on schedule. The PUP list is just a temporary platform. The field and the trust of his teammates await.