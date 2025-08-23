Bills vs. Buccaneers Weather Report: ‘Nasty’ Update Puts 25 Careers at Risk

The Bills and Buccaneers close out their preseason campaigns tonight, August 23, in Tampa Bay with a soggy forecast hanging over Raymond James Stadium. The National Weather Service is calling for heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms at kickoff, though Buffalo star Josh Allen won’t be in harm’s way. He’s sat out his entire exhibition slate as part of Sean McDermott’s plan to keep him fresh. Even without Allen, roster spots and bubble dreams will be on the line in the finale.

Rain has already drenched the field, and ESPN’s Jenna Laine warned that “a consistent downpour of rain all morning could make for some pretty nasty field conditions tonight… still, it sucks when dreams are on the line.” Both the National Weather Service and AccuWeather expect oppressive humidity in the 80s to 90s, gusty winds, and at least some chance of showers lingering into game time. For players fighting for jobs, the slick conditions may prove as big a challenge as the opponent across the line.

Oddsmakers have Buffalo favored by 2.5 points with an over/under of 36.5, but bettors are watching the skies as closely as the depth chart. Covers.com notes passing production dips by about 12% in rain, while OddsTrader projects even light precipitation could shave two points off the total. If the thunderstorms hold off, the finale could still bring fireworks — but if the weather turns, the night might be remembered more for puddles than plays.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Just last summer, preseason finales helped coaches make those final coin-flip calls on bubble guys. Now, the Bills and Bucs step into this rain-soaked stage with nearly 25 players between them dangling on the edge of NFL dreams. Josh Allen won’t suit up… His first summer without a single preseason snap… While Tampa Bay also rests its starters. That leaves the lights to backups like Kyle Trask and Teddy Bridgewater, who suddenly find themselves in spotlight auditions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Sean McDermott put it, “If you’re in these meeting-room seats, you’ve got the skills to get it done.” His line isn’t just coach-speak; it’s a lifeline for 15 Bills and 10 Buccaneers still clawing for a job. After all, they want to etch their names on the Week 1 depth chart, which is as mentioned below:

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

15 Buffalo Bills players

Mike White (QB)

Curtis Samuel (WR)

Tyrell Shavers (WR)

Kristian Wilkerson (WR)

Laviska Shenault (WR)

KJ Hamler (WR)

Ryan Van Demark (OT)

Zach Davidson (TE)

Kendrick Green (C/G)

Dane Jackson (CB)

Ja’Marcus Ingram (CB)

Brandon Codrington (CB/PR)

Edefuan Ulofoshio (LB)

Keonta Jenkins (LB)

Darrick Forrest (S)

10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers players

Sua Opeta (OL)

Kyle Trask (QB)

Michael Jordan (OL)

Trey Palmer (WR)

Josh Williams (RB)

Jose Ramirez (OLB)

Josh Hayes (CB)

Shilo Sanders (S)

CJ Brewer (DL)

Antonio Grier Jr. (LB)

From Mike White trying to secure QB2 in Buffalo to Shilo Sanders fighting for a safety role in Tampa, every snap is a possible ticket—or an exit slip—come cutdown day. And if the rain keeps hammering, those auditions might devolve into knee-deep scrambles where footing, not finesse, decides careers.

That’s why tonight marks the roster battle’s true intensity: McDermott’s “evaluation” mantra underscores how one soggy night could tilt the scales for players riding the 53-man cut line. Beyond the storm, though, all eyes in Buffalo are also on the team’s newest addition. An arrival that throws fresh intrigue into an already chaotic, career-defining evening.

Bills’ signing of CB Garnett Hollis Jr.

So, the Bills shuffled their secondary on Saturday, August 23, signing cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. and placing defensive back Wande Owens on waivers with an injury designation. The Franklin, Tennessee native represents the type of late-preseason depth move teams lean on while sorting out thin position groups.

Hollis Jr. took a winding path to Buffalo. The undrafted rookie first signed with the Tennessee Titans after the 2025 NFL Draft, then had a short stint with the Green Bay Packers before being waived on August 18. Before that, he split his college career between Northwestern (2020–23) and West Virginia (2024), with a stop at the East-West Shrine Bowl helping keep his NFL hopes alive. He’ll wear No. 36 for the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The timing of Hollis Jr.’s arrival is no accident. Buffalo’s secondary is banged up, with Tre’Davious White’s mystery injury and rookie Maxwell Hairston’s knee issue leaving the group unsettled weeks before kickoff. Hairston has been out since July and remains week-to-week. Meanwhile, the team has yet to disclose a diagnosis on White. Fellow veteran Dane Jackson, asked after practice about the rash of injuries, kept it blunt: “Injuries are a part of football, you know what I mean? We all go out there hoping that doesn’t happen. But they’re definitely a part of football, so we’re just trying to figure it out.”

So, for Hollis Jr., the equation is simple. Show something now or risk fading out. The preseason finale is his only audition. And if ugly weather drags the game into the mud, a few gritty snaps could be enough to buy him a practice-squad look. Jackson said he’s praying White can return soon. But with so much uncertainty in the room, the Bills have to keep doors open for late arrivals like Hollis Jr. One strong flash tonight, and his NFL chase could stretch beyond cutdown day.