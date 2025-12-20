Bills Warned of Cracks in Josh Allen Offense as Browns Game Puts Seventh Straight Playoff Spot at Stake

Essentials Inside The Story A familiar criticism is resurfacing in Buffalo, and it targets the one thing that once made Josh Allen unstoppable

A respected Browns voice believes the Bills’ offense has quietly lost its fear factor, and January could expose it

Buffalo may reach the playoffs again, but this version of the team feels built very differently

The Buffalo Bills may have clawed their way back into the playoff conversation, but a familiar flaw could make their postseason stay a short one. They knocked the New England Patriots out of a 10-game winning streak last week. But now they head to Cleveland, and ahead of the matchup, longtime Browns voice Vic Carucci added a little edge by pointing out what he sees as some cracks in Josh Allen‘s offense.

Carucci joined the Cleveland Browns Daily podcast and drew a clear line between the Bills teams of the past and what they are now, starting with the absence of one familiar connection.

“When Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen were a duo…that was a duo that was unstoppable. That was what put the Bills in conversation for the Super Bowl,” Carucci said.

“They were a contender, and that was the driving force. I say that because now, the last two years, they haven’t had anything close to that in the receiving corps. They don’t have a threat at receiver. It’s a collective group of guys. They’re morphed into a passing game now that is tight and running back-driven,” the Godfather added.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens Sep 29, 2024 Baltimore, Maryland, USA Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy 53 strips the ball from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 while attempting to pass the ball during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20240929_gkb_sb4_029

It’s pretty hard to argue with that assessment. During the four seasons Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen played together, Diggs led the league in receptions, finished fourth in receiving yards, and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns. He posted four straight 100-catch seasons, tied for the second-longest streak in league history. Oh, and he made Josh Allen a better quarterback.

Allen has acknowledged that himself, saying his lasting memory of Diggs will be “the receiver that helped me become the quarterback that I am today,” and adding that he’ll always be thankful for that.

The Bills never got a Super Bowl out of that partnership. But it’s not hard to argue they were in the mix every single year it existed. That’s tougher to say about the last two seasons. The team stayed competitive, especially last year, but the passing game never carried the same fear factor.

This season has turned into a steady conversation about Allen needing more help on the outside. So far, that answer hasn’t really arrived. And as Buffalo tries to keep its season alive, that gap is becoming harder to ignore.

The Bills’ disappointing season starts with their receivers

It’s also worth checking where Buffalo actually sits right now. According to

The Athletic’s 2025 NFL Playoff Simulator, the Bills have the fourth-best odds to make the postseason.

If they win the

Browns game and the Colts lose or tie, or the Texans lose or tie, they’ll make it. In case of a tie with Cleveland, they’ll need either team to lose. So yes, they’re likely headed for a seventh straight playoff appearance. Getting there isn’t the issue. What happens once they’re there might be.

Because this version of the Bills doesn’t look built for January the way past versions did.

They haven’t had a true No. 1 receiver since moving on from Diggs. Keon Coleman hasn’t taken that leap. Josh Palmer hasn’t either. What Vic Carucci pointed out shows up pretty clearly. This is an offense led by tight ends and running backs.

The run game is dominated by running back James Cook and Allen. Cook leads the team with 1,415 rushing yards. Allen is next with 535. Everyone else is an afterthought.

The receiving numbers aren’t much different. Khalil Shakir is the one wideout who’s consistently delivered. He has 62 catches and four touchdowns, and he accounts for nearly three-quarters of the team’s receiver targets. Keon Coleman also has four touchdowns, but beyond that, the production falls off quickly.

That imbalance has shown up in Allen’s inconsistent season. Buffalo can win games like this in December. They probably will. Winning in January, however, is a different story; don’t bet on it.