Bosa Mom Finally Reveals Who She Wants to Win Super Bowl Between Nick & Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa’s time with the Chargers came to an unexpected end this offseason. On March 5, 2025, the team released the star pass-rusher. Financial factors and injury concerns played a role, but the Chargers kept their statements brief. While neither GM Joe Hortiz nor HC Jim Harbaugh made direct public comments about Bosa’s release, the team’s official statement simply thanked him for his contributions. Joey didn’t speak out either. But his mom, Cheryl Bosa, took to social media with a supportive post, writing, “Excited for what’s next.”

That ‘what’s next‘ became clear just eight days later when Joey signed his one-year deal with Buffalo. Now, four months later, as training camps open across the league, Cheryl Bosa has offered her first public glimpse of this new chapter. Posting a photo of Joey in Bills gear with the simple caption: “The next chapter…SB!“

The Chargers’ decision to release Bosa wasn’t surprising to those following the numbers. The numbers just didn’t add up anymore. That whopping $36.4 million cap hit for 2025? Tough to justify for a player who’d only suited up for 14 total games in the previous seasons. Between the nagging injuries and the massive paycheck, something had to give. So the Chargers made the tough but practical call, freeing up over $25.36 million to rebuild their roster while saying goodbye to the last player who remembered their San Diego days.

The Bills took a $12.6 million gamble on Joey Bosa, betting the former defensive rookie of the year still has gas left in the tank at 29. It’s a classic prove-it deal. Buffalo gets a potentially game-changing pass rusher if he stays healthy, while Bosa gets a shot to rebuild his value. And his mom? Well, Cheryl’s ‘SB’ post got people talking, especially with little brother Nick Bosa anchoring San Francisco‘s defense. Nobody’s saying she’s picking sides, but when an NFL mom drops ‘SB‘ in July, you notice. For now, it’s just a proud parent cheering on her son’s fresh start.

After all, Joey is an older son (30), and he doesn’t have much professional time left. So perhaps Cheryl wants him to win this time and Nick, the next time. Who knows? But if both Bosas make deep playoff runs? Well, that’s when things get interesting for football’s first family of defense. Funny how things change. Cheryl used to dream about seeing both her boys in the same uniform, but these days, she’s all in on that Bills blue for Joey.

When Joey Bosa almost joined Nick in San Francisco

Before Joey Bosa landed in Buffalo, there was a real moment when it looked like the Bosa brothers might finally team up. And their mom, Cheryl, was leading the charge. Back in March, just after the Chargers cut Joey, the Fort Lauderdale luxury real estate agent reshared a fan-made Instagram Story begging the 49ers to sign him.

The edit flashed throwback photos of Nick and Joey in their old St. Thomas Aquinas high school jerseys – the only time they’ve ever shared a field, with the caption: “Can we get a petition going on bringing [Joey Bosa] to the Bay?” It tagged all three Bosas and added a hopeful #BosaBrothers hashtag, like a digital wish sent straight to the 49ers’ front office.

Turns out, Nick was dreaming about it too. “Maybe for five minutes on the phone with—maybe, I can’t say that—but maybe for a moment,” he admitted in June to 49ers media. You could practically hear the grin through his words. The brothers had missed each other at Ohio State (Joey left for the NFL just before Nick arrived). And their pro careers kept them on opposite coasts.

For a second, it seemed possible—until reality hit. The 49ers, already stacked on defense, never made an offer. Instead, Joey took the Bills’ one-year, $12.6 million leaving Cheryl’s fan-campaign hype – and Nick’s brief vision of a brotherly pass rush – as a fun ‘what if.’ “Business is business, and I’m happy for him,” Nick said later, shaking off the nostalgia. “He’s got a pretty good opportunity over there.” Cheryl, ever the pragmatic mom, pivoted fast.

Her recent “next chapter…SB!” post for Joey’s Bills era says it all. But for those few weeks this spring? The Bosas had everyone imagining a family affair in red and gold.