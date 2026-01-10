Brandin Cooks Makes Stunning Playoff Confession On Josh Allen as Bills WR Sends Strict Jaguars Warning

Josh Allen is gearing up in a surprisingly calm manner for the Wild Card Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This time, Allen has taken a different mental approach to his game. The Buffalo Bills’ WR Brandin Cooks has some insight into what the quarterback has been doing this past week.

“I think the special thing about him, he’s not making it bigger than what it needs to be,” said Brandin Cooks to the media on Friday, via the Buffalo Bills YouTube. “He’s coming out here, approaching his everyday task like he’s been doing all year. How you do one thing is how you do everything. So, you can tell it’s not too big for him. Obviously excited to get back out there and play Sunday.”

Amidst Allen‘s mental preparation, the Bills need to be cautious about the Jaguars’ defense.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned…